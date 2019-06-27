Here are the 5 most interesting GoogleTrends from the first 2020 Democratic debate

caption Candidates participate in the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S., source Reuters

The first of two Democratic debates in the 2020 presidential race happened on Wednesday, sparking questions and search queries across the country.

GoogleTrends kept up with debate-related searches and tweeted out its most interesting trends.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The first of two Democratic debates in the 2020 presidential race happened on Wednesday, sparking questions and search queries across the country. GoogleTrends kept up with what America was searching and tweeted out its most interesting trends.

Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, ended up being the most searched candidate after the debate.

Sen. Cory Booker, who was the most searched for candidate, according to Google Trends, spoke to INSIDER’s John Haltiwanger about a topic he wishes had been discussed at the debate: the legalization of marijuana.

These US maps show the most searched Democratic candidate in each state before and after the debate.

From Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the map shifted before and after the debate.

Julian Castro, former secretary of US Housing and Urban Development, surged in search interest after the debate started.

As INSIDER’s Joe Perticone wrote, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro managed to break from the pack and dominate the stage at the first 2020 Democratic debate.” He challenged his fellow Texan, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and pushed the candidates further on immigration.

Searches for Spanish to English translation climbed as three candidates — former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke — responded to debate questions in Spanish.

Searches for 'English to Spanish translation' spiked +300% since the debate started#DemDebate More data: https://t.co/I0WiP7r7bt — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 27, 2019

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke was the first to respond to a question in Spanish, the most common language spoken in the US outside of English. During the debate O’Rourke, Booker, Castro, and a moderator all either responded to or asked questions in Spanish.

Latinos are a growing voter base, and according to Pew Research, “a record 29 million Latinos were eligible to vote in [the 2018] midterm elections, accounting for 12.8% of all eligible voters, a new high.” In 2018, an estimated 11% of voters were Latino and according to exit polls they favored Democratic candidates. (Of course, it’s important to note that not every Latino voter is a Spanish-speaker.)

This data visualization shows how the candidates stacked up in search interest throughout the debate.

The second round of debates is on Thursday, June 27, when 10 more Democratic candidates - including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden - will take the stage.