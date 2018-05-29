The FBI is warning you to reboot your router to prevent a new attack — here’s everything you need to do

source Linksys

On Friday, the FBI warned that anyone who uses a router to connect to the internet should reboot their routers.

The warning is related to Russian malware (malicious software) called VPNFilter that can secretly install itself onto internet routers and collect data from an unsuspecting user. So far, it’s estimated that 500,000 devices – mostly from Ukraine – have been affected.

Rebooting internet routers will “temporarily disrupt the malware and aid the potential identification of infected devices,” according to the FBI. The agency also recommends disabling your routers’ remote management settings and updating the password you use to access your router’s settings.

If there’s an update available for your router, you should install that update too.

I’ll be using my Netgear router to show you to disable your router’s remote management feature, reboot your router, and install updates if they’re available. Router settings will look different on routers from different companies, so this might not look the same if you have a router from a different company. Still, the settings on your router should be pretty similar, and you can always pull out the manual or search online how to do these things on your router.

Check out how to access your router’s settings and update its firmware.

1. Access your router’s settings.

source Business Insider

To access your router’s settings, type in these numbers into your web browser’s search bar without the quotes: “192.168.1.1“

You’ll be asked to provide an account name and password. If you haven’t added your own account name and password to your router when you first set it up, it’s most likely the default username and password:

Username: admin

Password: password

If your router has different default login credentials, check your router’s manual or do a quick online search, like “[Your router brand, your router model] default login.”

If you’re still using the default login credentials, you should add your own password. I’ll show you how later in this post. If you did add your own credentials, use them.

2. Change your login credentials for your router settings.

source Business Insider

Head to the Advanced settings on your router > Administration > Set Password > follow the steps > click Apply.

3. Disable the remote management settings suggested by the FBI.

source Business Insider

Some brands like Netgear have the remote-management feature disabled by default, but it’s easy to check and worth doing while you’re in your router’s settings.

On my Netgear router, I go to the Advanced tab > Advanced Setup > click Remote Management > and make sure it’s disabled.

If it’s enabled, I uncheck the box next to Turn Remote Management On and click apply.

4. Update your router’s firmware, if an update is available.

source Business Insider

While you’re in the Advanced tab or section of your router’s settings, head to Firmware Update > click Check if it doesn’t automatically start checking > click Update.

Your router will download and install the firmware update onto itself. It’ll reboot after it’s done, which means you won’t have internet for about five or so minutes while it reboots itself.

5. If there’s no new firmware available for your router, you can now go through the simple reboot.

source Business Insider

You could reboot the old-fashioned way by unplugging your router’s power and plugging it back in after 10 seconds. But your router likely has an option in its settings to reboot properly.

If you see an option to reboot from the home page of your settings, click it to reboot your router.

On Netgear routers, you have to head to the Advanced tab > and click the Reboot button in the advanced settings home page.

There’s no need to go through the simple reboot if you’ve updated your router’s firmware.