5 ways Meghan Markle’s royal baby birth is different from Kate Middleton’s

caption Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal baby births have had some major differences. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Raymond Hall/GC Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning.

Markle had the baby at home, while Kate Middleton had her children at the hospital in London where Princess Diana gave birth.

Markle and Prince Harry are waiting two days before holding a press event, while Middleton and Prince William appeared on the hospital steps hours after their children were born.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The royal baby is here!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning.

There are no photos of the baby yet – a departure from the births of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children when the couple posed for photographers outside the hospital. But there have been other significant differences between Markle and Middleton’s royal baby births.

Here are five ways that the birth of Markle’s royal baby has been different from Middleton’s.

Kate Middleton didn’t have a baby shower, as far as anyone knows.

She was busy with royal engagements while sporting enviable maternity looks.

Meghan Markle had a baby shower in New York City hosted by her friends.

caption Meghan Markle in New York City. source Raymond Hall/GC Images

Markle’s baby shower was reportedly hosted by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney in a $75,000-a-night penthouse suite of The Mark Hotel on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in February. She was spotted leaving the hotel after the shower in casual black leggings and a baseball cap.

She reportedly had a second baby shower in the UK.

Kensington Palace declined to comment when asked about the shower by INSIDER.

Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton with the newly-born Prince Louis in 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Diana and Prince Charles greeted photographers outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London in 1982 after Prince William was born. The prince became the first heir to be born in a hospital in 1982.

Kate Middleton continued Princess Diana’s legacy by having all three of her children at the Lindo Wing and posing for photos shortly after giving birth.

Meghan Markle gave birth at home.

It used to be tradition for royal babies to be born at home. Queen Elizabeth had home births for all of her children.

The palace did not confirm where Markle gave birth, but it was likely either at their Frogmore Cottage home or the adjoining Windsor Castle.

Before Markle gave birth, a palace statement said that they would be celebrating the occasion privately before making press appearances.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced the birth of Prince Louis through Kensington Palace’s official social media accounts.

caption Kensington Palace’s announcement of Prince Louis’ birth in 2018. source KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

Royal births are marked in more traditional ways as well, with a 62-gun salute and an easel set up outside Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the news more informally on their own Instagram account.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their own Instagram account. source sussexroyal/Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created their own Instagram account, @sussexroyal, after splitting their household from the Cambridges. They posted a jubilant “It’s a BOY!” birth announcement on Monday after Markle gave birth to a son.

They also recently used the account to wish Prince Louis a happy birthday, though some thought their comment broke royal protocol.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used an ‘It’s a boy!’ Instagram post to announce the arrival of their first child

Prince Louis made his debut when he was about six hours old.

caption Prince Louis the day he was born. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

About six hours after giving birth to Prince Louis, Middleton and William appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing for the traditional photo call with their newest addition.

Middleton’s personal hairdresser, Amanda Cook Tucker, and her stylist, Natasha Archer, were seen entering the hospital to help her get camera-ready.

According to The New York Post, Markle “felt sorry” for Middleton after she stepped out for photographers just hours after giving birth to Prince Louis.

Markle and Prince Harry are waiting a few days to introduce the new royal baby to the world.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping to themselves in the days after the royal birth. source Samir Hussein / Getty

Markle and Harry are celebrating the birth of their son privately first before officially introducing him to the world.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Harry said that they would hold a photo call with the new baby in two days.

“That’s the next bit, but for us, we will be seeing you guys in two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys, so everybody can see the baby,” he said.

Prince William was busy bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte to meet their new brother and didn’t speak to the press after Prince Louis was born.

caption Prince William brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the hospital to meet Prince Louis. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte stole the show with her royal wave.

Prince Harry held an impromptu press conference after Markle gave birth to their first child and talked about how excited he is to be a father.

caption Prince Harry held an impromptu press conference after the birth of his first child. source The Royal Family Channel/YouTube

The Duke of Sussex spoke to the media outside Windsor Castle on Monday to announce that he and Markle had welcomed a “very healthy boy.”

“Mother and baby are doing incredibly well,” he said. “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, we just wanted to share this with everybody.”