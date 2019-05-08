Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared that their son’s name is Archie — and everyone is making the same joke

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they have named their first baby Archie. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to be exact.

They shared the name of their son in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In addition to the announcement of Archie’s name, the couple also shared a photo of their son meeting members of his family for the first time, including Queen Elizabeth.

“This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle,” the caption of the Instagram photo read. “The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion.”

The couple announced their child’s name two days after he was born on Monday. They previously said they planned to keep the details surrounding the birth secret until they had time to “celebrate privately as a new family.”

And now that people know Archie’s name, they sure have a lot of thoughts.

Almost everyone is making the same joke about the TV show ‘Riverdale’

I can’t believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are diehard Riverdale fans pic.twitter.com/Eqk8khrfdA — Abhinaya (@abbygov) May 8, 2019

Meghan Markle a Riverdale stan? Royals, they’re just like us! — Jordann (@_JordannM) May 8, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Queen bans and cancels Netflixs subscription at Buckingham Palace. After Meghans repeated viewing of Riverdale, subconsciously makes her decide on Archie as the child's name. pic.twitter.com/5AZiU1PLkr — Scott H (@Scottdiavolo) May 8, 2019

Even Archie’s Comics, named for the iconic red-headed character Archie Andrews, chimed in.

i'm baby — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 8, 2019

Others think the name could be a reference to other famous Archies in pop culture

There’s Archie the Inventor from the BBC series “Balamory.”

absolutely love the name but unfortunately the baby is just going to have to get used to the fact that there is only room for one iconic british archie in our hearts xx pic.twitter.com/feM3pVRuGS — Felix (@felixrackers) May 8, 2019

Not the first time some posh guy called Archie will live in a castle is it? pic.twitter.com/dwhZd6BJq5 — Gareth Baines (@DrGABaines) May 8, 2019

meghan and harry named their son after archie from balamory because he had a massive castle pic.twitter.com/C3s3KQIWiQ — milly (@ginasjanet) May 8, 2019

Although the baby is named Archie, not Archibald, some joked that the baby could be named after Nate Archibald from “Gossip Girl,” an American show about wealthy teenagers in New York City.

I see all of your Riverdale baby name takes and raise you one Nate Archibald Gossip Girl take — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) May 8, 2019

Some people are focusing on the name Harrison

Said slowly, Harrison sounds like … Harry’s son. That’s also the meaning of the name.

Harry’s son… Harrison….. ok lmao — katemiddletons (@katemiddletonss) May 8, 2019

So there you have it, folks! The baby is named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and that’s that. Unlike Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children, he doesn’t have a royal title and will go by the moniker “Master Archie,” according to The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English.