A construction crane fell onto a Royal Caribbean cruise ship and injured eight people

A construction crane fell onto Royal Caribbean‘s Oasis of the Seas cruise ship in the Bahamas on Monday.

A video tweeted by the Bahamian publication Bahamas Press shows the aftermath of the impact, which occurred in the Grand Bahama shipyard.

Eight people received non-life-threatening injuries from the incident, a Royal Caribbean representative told Business Insider.

No passengers were on the ship at the time of the incident, as the ship was undergoing maintenance.

The video’s narrator, who says he was on the dock where the incident occurred at the time of the crane’s collapse, suggests the dock was destroyed.

“All the cranes collapsed. Big, big, big, big, big, big disaster,” the narrator says.

“We are aware of damage to the dock structure and to construction cranes,” the Royal Caribbean representative said. “We are assessing damage to the ship.”

