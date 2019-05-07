Royal Caribbean just opened a $250 million private island for its cruise passengers that has a 135-foot-tall waterslide — here’s what it looks like

Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International has officially opened Perfect Day at CocoCay, a private island in the Bahamas available to passengers on the company’s ships.

The company spent $250 million on the island, installing features like a 135-foot-tall waterslide and a 1,600-foot-long zipline course. There are also restaurants, cabanas, and an infinity pool.

While most of the island’s features are now open to passengers, some will open in December.

Here’s what Royal Caribbean’s $250 million island looks like.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is located in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean spent $250 million on the island.

Royal Caribbean

It’s only open to passengers on Royal Caribbean ships.

Royal Caribbean

It features 13 water slides …

Royal Caribbean

… including one, called Daredevil’s Peak, that is 135 feet tall.

Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean

The island also has a 1,600-foot-long zipline course, a wave pool, and a helium balloon that gives visitors a few of the island from a height of 450 feet.

Royal Caribbean

For those who are looking for a more relaxing experience, there are restaurants, cabanas, and an infinity pool.

Royal Caribbean

The island’s pier opened in March, and many of its attractions opened on Monday.

Royal Caribbean

The rest of the island’s attractions will open in December.

Royal Caribbean