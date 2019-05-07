Royal Caribbean just opened a $250 million private island for its cruise passengers that has a 135-foot-tall waterslide — here’s what it looks like

caption Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay. source Royal Caribbean

On Monday, Royal Caribbean International opened Perfect Day at CocoCay, a private island in the Bahamas available to passengers on the company’s ships.

The company spent $250 million on the island, installing features like a 135-foot-tall waterslide and a 1,600-foot-long zipline course.

There are also restaurants, cabanas, and an infinity pool.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Royal Caribbean International has officially opened Perfect Day at CocoCay, a private island in the Bahamas available to passengers on the company’s ships.

The company spent $250 million on the island, installing features like a 135-foot-tall waterslide and a 1,600-foot-long zipline course. There are also restaurants, cabanas, and an infinity pool.

While most of the island’s features are now open to passengers, some will open in December.

Here’s what Royal Caribbean’s $250 million island looks like.

Read more: Cruise ship workers reveal the 7 most annoying things passengers do

Perfect Day at CocoCay is located in the Bahamas.

source Royal Caribbean

Read more: Cruise-ship workers describe the tiny cabins they live in, where up to 4 people can share a tight space

Royal Caribbean spent $250 million on the island.

source Royal Caribbean

Read more: Cruise ship workers reveal what it’s really like to live at sea

It’s only open to passengers on Royal Caribbean ships.

source Royal Caribbean

It features 13 water slides …

source Royal Caribbean

… including one, called Daredevil’s Peak, that is 135 feet tall.

source Royal Caribbean

The island also has a 1,600-foot-long zipline course, a wave pool, and a helium balloon that gives visitors a few of the island from a height of 450 feet.

source Royal Caribbean

For those who are looking for a more relaxing experience, there are restaurants, cabanas, and an infinity pool.

source Royal Caribbean

The island’s pier opened in March, and many of its attractions opened on Monday.

source Royal Caribbean

The rest of the island’s attractions will open in December.