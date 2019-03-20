A Royal Caribbean passenger is reportedly suing the company for $10 million after he broke his pelvis on a trampoline

caption Royal Caribbean’s Sky Pad. source Royal Caribbean

A Royal Caribbean Cruises passenger is suing the company after he broke his pelvis on a trampoline, according to a lawsuit filed on March 12.

The defendant, Casey Holladay, is seeking $10 million in damages, the Miami Herald reports.

He is suing Royal Caribbean for negligence in installing the Sky Pad trampoline on its Mariner of the Seas ship despite the risks it posed to passengers, the lawsuit says.

The incident allegedly occurred on the Mariner of the Seas on February 9. Holladay was using Sky Pad, a trampoline where users strap into a harness with bungee cords on each side. His harness snapped 20 feet above the ground, causing him to hit a hard surface next to the trampoline, the lawsuit alleges.

“I just felt the momentum release from my body that I wasn’t being held by anything anymore,” Holladay told NBC 6. “When I hit all I really remember is the hit and the noise and the fear.”

NBC 6 posted a video of the incident reportedly filmed by Holladay’s girlfriend. After the incident, Royal Caribbean staff tried to prevent passengers from filming the aftermath, according to the lawsuit. In another video posted by NBC 6, a man who appears to be a Royal Caribbean employee places his hand in front of a camera filming the aftermath of Holladay’s fall and tells the camera’s operator that he is not allowed to film or take photos.

