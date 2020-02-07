Royal Caribbean forbids passport holders from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau from boarding its cruise ships

Royal Caribbean said on Friday that passport holders from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau would be barred from all its cruise ships, regardless of how long ago they visited those places.

Royal Caribbean International on Friday barred people with passports from China, Hong Kong, and Macau from boarding any of its cruise ships, regardless of when they were there last.

Earlier Friday, a cruise ship that returned from the Bahamas and docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, made headlines when 27 Chinese nationals aboard it were screened for the coronavirus. Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that 23 were cleared while four were being monitored at University Hospital in Newark.

The cruise-ship company shared its updated screening protocols on its website. “These steps are intentionally conservative, and we apologize that they will inconvenience some of our guests,” it said.

The newly tightened measures also say that people, “regardless of nationality,” will be prevented from boarding any ships in the fleet if they have traveled “from, to, or through mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau less than 15 days prior to their sailing” or had close contact with someone who has. These rules are for guests and crew members alike, the company said.

People who report feeling unwell or have flu-like symptoms will undergo mandatory health screenings, as will people who are unsure whether they’ve come in contact with people who were in mainland China or Hong Kong in the past 15 days, Royal Caribbean said. Guests found to have a fever or low blood oxygen levels will not be permitted to board.