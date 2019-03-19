26 young royals who will one day rule the world

There are monarchies ruling all over the globe.

Princes George, Charlotte, and Louis, are some of the most famous mini royals in the world.

Princesses Sofia and Leonor are the next generation of the Spanish royal family.

Prince Hisahito of Japan is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Prince George of Cambridge might be the most famous royal kid in the world, but he’s certainly not the only one.

There are about about two dozen other monarchies all over the globe, according to the Washington Post – and that means there are lots of adorable royal babies, toddlers, and teens who’ll spend their entire lives in the public eye.

Here’s a look at some of the youngest royals in the world today.

Prince George, 5, is third in line to the British throne after his grandfather and father.

So far, he’s best known for his unimpressed pout and unmatched cuteness. He’s currently a student at Westacre Montessori School nursery in Norfolk.

George’s younger sister Charlotte, 3, is fourth in line to the throne.

caption Princess Charlotte. source Max Mumby/ Getty Images

She already looks a lot like the current queen: her great grandmother Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child, Prince Louis, was born in April 2018.

The 10-month-old is fifth in line to the throne and is already making headlines for his candid photo shoots with grandpa, Prince Charles.

Princess Estelle, Duchess of Östergötland, is just 7 years old, but she’s already second in line for the Swedish throne, after her mother.

caption Princess Estelle. source Michael Campanella/Contributor/Getty Images

Estelle’s baby brother, Prince Oscar, comes next in the line of succession. He was born in May 2016.

caption Prince Oscar. source Michael Campanella/Contributor/Getty Images

4-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are first and second in line to lead the monarchy of Monaco.

caption Princess Gabriella, left, and Prince Jacques, right. source Eric Gaillard/REUTERS

Though it looks like they’re a little confused by their own fame.

Princesses Sofia and Leonor are the daughters of Spain’s current king. Leonor, 13, is next in line to the throne, followed by Sofia, 11.

caption Princess Leonor, left, and Princess Sofia, right. source Sergio Perez/REUTERS

Princess Catharina-Amalia, 15, will someday succeed her father as Queen of the Netherlands. Her sisters Alexia, 13, and Ariane, 11, come next in line.

caption From left to right: Princesses Ariane, Catharina-Amalia and Alexia. source Getty/Michael Porro

On the royal family’s official website, the girls all list the same hobbies: Horse riding, field hockey, and playing piano.

Princess Elisabeth, 17, is next in line to the Belgian throne. She’s followed by Prince Gabriel, 15, Prince Emmanuel, 13, and Princess Eléonore, 10.

Elisabeth speaks Dutch, French, and English, and likes to draw, read, play piano, and take ballet classes. She also plays tennis, skis, cycles, and swims, according to her royal profile.

Princess Amalia, 4, is third in the line of succession of the Luxembourg monarchy. Currently, her grandfather is on the throne.

Norway’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 15, will someday succeed her father and become Norway’s second-ever female monarch. She’s currently second in line to the throne.

caption Prince Sverre Magnus, left, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra. source Nigel Waldron/Stringer/Getty Images

Her younger brother Prince Sverre Magnus, 13, comes next in the line of succession.

Prince Christian of 13, is second in line to become the king of Denmark.

caption From left: Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent of Denmark in 2015. source Getty/Harold Cunningham

He’s followed by some cute younger siblings: Princess Isabella, 11, and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, 8.

Prince Taufa’ahau Manumataongo, 5, is currently second in line to the throne of Pacific island nation Tonga.

caption Prince Taufa’ahau Manumataongo. source Edwina Pickles/Fairfax Media

You might be familiar with Tonga already, thanks to the shirtless athlete who made waves at the Rio Olympics opening ceremony.

Prince Hisahito, 12, is third in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne — the head of the Japanese imperial family.

He currently attends an elementary school in Tokyo and grows rice on his family’s property, The Japan Times reported.

Prince Moulay El Hassan, 15, is set to succeed his father as the king of Morocco.

He already makes a lot of public appearances compared to other young royals – and he always seems to be photographed wearing a perfectly tailored suit.

