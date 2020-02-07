The most extravagant royal engagement rings of all time

caption Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. source Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace

Royal engagement rings have ranged from incredibly expensive to surprisingly simple. Princess Diana’s ring was from a catalogue anyone could have ordered from, while the Prince of Denmark gifted his fiancée with a ring reminiscent of the Danish flag. Grace Kelly’s 10.5-carat diamond from the Prince of Monaco has been displayed in museums. Prince Harry designed Meghan Markle’s engagement ring with diamonds from one of his mother’s brooches. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.



From elaborate dresses to enormous cakes, royal weddings are usually lavish affairs. And while a royal couple’s engagement might be a more understated celebration, it often involves the gifting of priceless family heirlooms.

Over the years, royal engagement rings have ranged from mind-blowingly expensive diamonds to surprisingly simple pieces of jewelry. Here are 14 photos of royal couples and their rings.

The Prince of Monaco proposed to Grace Kelly with an engagement ring of interlocking diamonds and rubies, but then bought her a bigger 10.5-carat diamond.

Kelly wore the engagement ring in her last movie before becoming princess of Monaco, “High Society,” which also featured Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

That diamond ring was displayed at the “Grace, Princess of Monaco: A Tribute to the Life and Legacy of Grace Kelly” exhibit at Sotheby’s in New York in 2007.

The exhibition also featured her dresses, letters, photos, and other items.

The diamonds in Queen Elizabeth II’s 3-carat engagement ring came from a tiara that belonged to Prince Phillip’s mother, Princess Andrew of Greece.

The ring is made up of one three-carat diamond surrounded by 10 smaller diamonds.

Princess Diana picked out her own sapphire engagement ring from a Garrard catalogue.

The sapphire stone was surrounded by 14 diamonds. It cost about $36,000 (£28,500) in 1981, but today it’s priceless.

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his mother’s ring, and she continues to wear it today.

Middleton also wears other pieces of Princess Diana’s jewelry, including earrings and bracelets.

Sarah Ferguson’s ring also came from Garrard.

The ruby in the center matches her red hair. The stone was surrounded by 10 drop diamonds.

Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son, Prince Edward, proposed to Sophie Rhys-Jones with another Garrard ring.

The ring contained three diamonds in a modern setting.

Crown Prince Felipe of Spain presented Letizia Oritz with a band of diamonds instead of a traditional engagement ring.

caption Crown Prince Felipe of Spain and Letizia Ortiz pose during an official engagement ceremony in 2003 in Madrid. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

The ring contained 16 baguette diamonds with white gold trim.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark proposed to Mary Elizabeth Donaldson in 2003 with a ring made of rubies and a single diamond.

caption Mary Elizabeth Donaldson and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark show off their engagement ring in 2003 in Copenhagen, Denmark. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The diamond, flanked by two rubies, represents the colors of Denmark’s flag.

Princess Victoria of Sweden kept her engagement ring simple.

caption Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling announce their engagement to the media at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on February 24, 2009. source Leif R Jansson/Scanpix Sweden/Reuters

In Sweden, where royal engagement rings are usually plain gold bands, a single solitaire diamond was more than enough.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands received an engagement ring with orange diamonds from King Willem Alexander.

caption Maxima Zorreguieta holds a golden crown that she received as wedding present from the Dutch Gold and Silversmith Society, with then Prince, now King Willem Alexander, in 2002. source Michel Porro/Getty Images

Orange is the historic national color of the Netherlands.

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a ring he designed himself.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their official debut as an engaged couple. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The ring contained three stones: one diamond from Botswana flanked by two diamonds from one of Princess Diana’s brooches.

Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring contains a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds in a design similar to her mother Sarah Ferguson’s.

The design resembled her mother Sarah Ferguson’s $35,000 design.

Princess Beatrice’s 3.5-carat engagement ring is estimated to cost around $100,000.

caption Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. source Princess Eugenie/ Kensington Palace

Her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, designed the ring in collaboration with designer Shaun Leane.