10 times royals broke their own protocol in 2019

Members of the royal family usually follow a strict set of rules dictating everything from how they sit to what they eat. But even Queen Elizabeth herself has been known to brush royal protocol aside, calling it “rubbish.”

Here are 10 times that members of the royal family broke their own protocol in 2019.

On their first royal tour as a family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t use their official titles.

Palace aides told Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl the royal couple is happy for members of the public to address them by just their first names, no titles or formalities necessary.

Usually, members of the royal family should be referred to as “Your Majesty” or “Your Royal Highness.”

Markle stopped the founder of the One Young World Summit from curtsying and went in for a hug instead.

The traditional way to greet a member of the royal family is with a bow or curtsy. Embracing royals is usually off-limits for both security reasons and out of respect for their positions. But when One Young World Summit founder Kate Robertson curtsied to Markle on the stage of Royal Albert Hall, Markle appeared to shake her head “no” and insisted on hugging her instead.

Hugging seems to be her preferred greeting.

When Markle and Prince Harry were visiting Cape Town, South Africa, on their royal tour, Markle didn’t hesitate to hug a young boy.

Kate Middleton has also been known to make royal protocol exceptions for young kids.

Markle’s informal approach seems to be rubbing off on Prince Harry.

On the same visit to Cape Town, Prince Harry hugged Jessica Dewhurst, founder of The Justice Desk. The organization provides self-defense classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

Prince Harry demonstrated a chimpanzee greeting with Jane Goodall, a world-renowned primatologist.

At an event for Goodall’s environmental program Roots & Shoots, Prince Harry ditched royal protocol to demonstrate the way chimpanzees greet each other.

As the male in the pairing, Prince Harry patted Goodall on the head before the two embraced and patted each other on the back.

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement while Prince Harry and Markle were on their royal tour of Africa.

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on September 26 – while Prince Harry and Markle were still on their royal tour of Africa.

“It is an unwritten rule for royals not to do anything that might overshadow the activities of other royals,” Richard Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who,” previously told Insider.

Similarly, Prince Harry and Markle promoted their documentary while Prince William and Kate Middleton were on a royal tour of Pakistan.

The documentary itself didn’t air on ITV until two days after Kate Middleton and Prince William’s tour ended, but interview clips were posted on social media the week before its release.

Williams said that Prince Harry and Markle likely disregarded the rule due to the candid content of the documentary, where they opened up about struggling with royal life in the public eye.

“I think it was clear from the content of the documentary that they are both extremely unhappy in conventional royal roles and would probably not have considered this rule of importance considering what they believe is the significance of its content,” he previously told Insider.

Queen Elizabeth usually doesn’t attend funerals, but she may have made an exception for the funeral of a close friend this year.

Annette Wilkin, a royal aide who worked at the palace for 45 years, passed away in May. The Queen usually sends a representative to funerals instead of going herself so as to not to be a distraction, but royal sources said that Queen Elizabeth would attend Wilkin’s funeral. Buckingham Palace didn’t comment on the claims.

Markle and Prince Harry wrote a sweet birthday message for Prince Louis on Instagram, which some thought was a breach of royal protocol.

Kensington Palace’s Instagram account celebrated Prince Louis’ first birthday by posting new photos of the young royal.

Prince Harry and Markle’s official account left a comment with birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday Louis!” they wrote. “Sending lots of love from both of us! ????????xo”

Some commenters thought the couple broke royal protocol by not addressing him as “Prince Louis.”

Royal couples have gotten more relaxed about public displays of affection.

As royal etiquette expert Myka Meier previously told Insider, there’s no official protocol that forbids royal couples from holding hands or showing affection in public, but they often refrain when carrying out royal duties to maintain a sense of professionalism.

Markle and Prince Harry have always been more relaxed about touching in public than Prince William and Kate Middleton since they’re not next in line for the throne. But even William and Kate engage in PDA on occasion – at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust in November, Prince William put his arm around Kate as they walked in together.