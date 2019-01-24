10 times members of the royal family caused a stir with their outfits

caption The royal family sometimes disregards royal protocol when it comes to wardrobe. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

From Meghan Markle to Princess Diana, the royal family have been some daring wardrobe decisions.

There are lots of royal rules that have to do with wardrobe.

Some of these controversial outfits were by accident and others seem to be to send a message.

Being a member of the royal family certainly comes with perks. However, they also come at a price.

Though there technically aren’t any rules royals must abide by, members of the royal family have come to be expected to adhere to certain protocol, including staying clear of social media or posing for a selfie with fans.

A number of these unofficial rules relate to their wardrobe.

Often, when a royal makes an official engagement, their outfits are one of the most discussed topics. From the late Princess Diana to Meghan Markle, members of the British monarchy have been turning heads with their daring ensembles.

Here are 10 times royals caused a stir with their outfits.

Princess Michael of Kent wore a brooch many considered racist for her first time meeting Meghan Markle.

caption Princess Michael of Kent wore a blackamoor brooch. source Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

When the Duchess of Sussex met the royal family for the first time, at Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch in 2017, Princess Michael of Kent arrived wearing a blackamoor brooch.

This particular accessory has origins as far back as the 13th century and has been likened to exoticizing black people as servants. Kent was accused of wearing the brooch to insult Prince Harry’s future spouse. Facing considerable backlash, she later apologized.

Princess Diana wore a little black dress many considered “The Revenge Dress.”

caption Princess Diana’s “Revenge Dress.” source Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana had a tumultuous relationship. On the evening that Prince Charles’ controversial documentary aired in 1994 (the one in which he admitted to having an affair), Diana arrived at the Serpentine Gallery in a look that remains synonymous with her short stint as a royal, a stunning velvet little black dress with a plunging neckline.

It was an outfit no royal had ever dared to wear before. Consequently, the dress to this day has been nicknamed “The Revenge Dress.”

The Duchess of Sussex wore an off the shoulder dress for her first every Trooping the Colour.

caption This Carolina Herrera dress caused some controversy. source ames Devaney/FilmMagic

In June 2018, the duchess showed up to her very first Trooping the Colour in a blush Carolina Herrera dress that undoubtedly caused some uproar. Royal tradition seems to have women shying away from off-the-shoulder styles, but as Teen Vogue pointed out, Kate Middleton has rocked the style in the past.

But that didn’t stop some fans from questioning Meghan Markle’s decision to wear the dress.

Kate Middleton’s near wardrobe malfunction reportedly inspired the royal tailor to make a significant adjustment.

caption Kate Middleton nearly had a Marilyn Monroe moment. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

In 2011, The Duchess of Cambridge donned a yellow Jenny Packham dress that nearly caught the breeze on the tarmac in 2011. Queen Elizabeth reportedly put plans in motion to prevent that from occurring in the future.

Stewart Parvin, one of the Queen’s tailors, reportedly began sewing weights into the hem of her garments, which in the future prevents them from blowing up in the wind. “I use curtain weights, lead weights, from Peter Jones’s curtain department. We call them pennyweights,” he revealed to The Daily Mail.

Middleton also didn’t wear black to the 2018 BAFTA Awards.

caption Was Middleton’s sash making a statement? source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

While most attendees wore black to the 2018 BAFTA Awards in solidarity of the Time’s Up movement, Middleton decided to wear a deep green dress. Royal family protocol strictly forbids its members from adhering to a political belief. However, many likened the black sash Middleton wore around her torso as a subtle nod to her support of the campaign.

Princess Eugenie wore a bright blue dress to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding and some thought it took attention away from the bride.

caption Princess Eugenie at William and Kate’s wedding before her own royal wedding last year. source ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Prior to William and Kate’s 2011 nuptials, Princess Eugenie and older sister Princess Beatrice were fairly unknown members of the royal family. Their grand entrance into the spotlight would have many people talking.

The sisters both wore fascinators for the April affair. Eugenie’s blue cap, pinned to the front of her head, perfectly matched her blue and green Vivienne Westwood dress, but it was the busy arrangement of flowers and feathers that sent it over the top. Some onlookers felt like the daring hue took considerable attention away from the future Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry infamously dressed as a Nazi for a costume party.

Back in 2005, Prince Harry made headline for photos of him dressed up as a Nazi officer for a costume party. The then-20-year-old prince faced major backlash for the costume and later issued a statement apologizing, saying he was “very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize.”

Some thought Meghan Markle broke a subtle piece of royal protocol at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

caption Markle’s nails were what everyone was talking about. source Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Royal British Awards in December 2018 to present her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy the Womenswear Designer of the Year honor.

She donned a beautiful black one-shouldered Givenchy with a sleek bun. However, it was her striking black nails that stole the show. Typically, the Queen reportedly only likes minimal (read: nude) polish colors.

PETA had some thoughts about Kate Middleton’s fur-lined gloves in 2016.

Prince William and Kate took Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a ski trip in 2016 and animal rights activist group PETA took note of the duchess sporting a pair of Restelli Guanti gloves, lined with possum fur.

In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for PETA promised to contact Middleton about her misstep, and inform her about the ways designers kill animals for their coats.

Meghan Markle accidentally wore a dress with the tag still attached.

caption People spotted the Self-Portrait tag. source Samir Hussein/WireImage

A move quite possibly everyone has done, Markle arrived in Tonga for an official engagement with husband Prince Harry in October 2018 with the tag still visibly attached to the dress. It was a stunning embroidered red dress from Self-Portrait, and the gaffe turned heads. Nevertheless, the duchess handled the appearance with class and reminded us all that even some of the most powerful individuals make mistakes.

