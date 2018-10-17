10 photos of the royal family dressing up in costume

caption Kate Middleton organized a roller disco charity event before she was a duchess. source Splash News

The royal family has lots of rules and protocol about how to dress up for formal occasions. But when it comes to dressing up in costume, there’s more room to have a little fun.

While some royal costumes have caused enormous scandals (such as Prince Harry’s infamous Nazi costume), others, such as “Cinderella” dresses or masks of each other’s faces, are more innocuous.

Here are 10 times royals dressed up in costume.

Queen Elizabeth has been dressing up since she was a young girl.

caption Queen Elizabeth (left) and her brother. source Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (left) wore what Getty Images describes as a “fancy-dress costume” circa 1909, with her brother, Lord David Bowes-Lyon, at Glamis Castle in Angus, Scotland. Why she and her brother dressed up on this particular occasion is unknown.

She and her sister Princess Margaret put on the pantomime “Cinderella.”

In Queen Elizabeth’s youth, she and her sister put on Christmas productions at Windsor Castle. In 1942, Queen Elizabeth played Prince Florizel and Princess Margaret played Cinderella and produced the play for the benefit of the Royal Household Concert Wool Fund.

They also starred in a royal production of the Christmas pantomime “Aladdin.”

caption Queen Elizabeth (left) and Princess Margaret. source Getty Images

The next year, Queen Elizabeth played Aladdin and Princess Margaret played Princess Roxana in “Aladdin.”

Prince William played the innkeeper in his class nativity play.

Prince William appeared in his class nativity play as an innkeeper in 1986 in Wetherby School in London. Prince Charles and Princess Diana were among the parents in the audience watching him deliver his lines.

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Peter Phillips fancied themselves firefighters at Sandringham House.

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips played on a vintage fire engine at the royal family’s Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, in 1988, complete with old firefighter hats.

Prince Charles and Camilla playfully donned masks at a charity event.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall hosted a reception for the Elephant Family, a charity working to save the Asian Elephant from extinction in the wild, at Clarence House in 2013 in London, England. They posed with masks decorated with various endangered species.

Before she was a duchess, Kate Middleton planned a roller disco charity event and stuck to the theme with a sequined top and leg warmers.

caption Kate Middleton. source Splash News

Kate Middleton organized the Day-Glo Charity Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in London in 2008 when she was 26 years old, before she had to dress according to royal protocol. Her sister Pippa was also in attendance.

Prince Harry wore a mask of his brother’s face while taking part in a fun run in Brazil.

caption Prince Harry. source Arthur Edwards – Pool/Getty Images

While participating in a charity fun run in Brazil in 2012, a fellow runner jokingly handed Prince Harry a mask of Prince William’s face. Showcasing his trademark sense of humor, he decided to run with it, drawing laughs and cheers from the crowd.

Princes William and Harry visited the set of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and both appeared as stormtroopers, but their scene was cut.

caption Prince Harry and Prince William. Probably. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Prince Harry and Prince William got into full stormtrooper gear on the set of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” for a cameo in the film. Unfortunately, their scene was cut because they were too tall.

“Star Wars” star John Boyega confirmed that he appeared in a scene with the two royals, so when this deleted scene popped up on the DVD extras, people were quick to point out that two of the stormtroopers are taller than most – just like the two princes. But it’s impossible to know for sure.

Princess Beatrice rocked a blonde wig as part of her cat costume at a Halloween Ball.

Princess Beatrice attended UNICEF UK’s Halloween Ball in London in 2016 to raise funds for children in danger around the world.