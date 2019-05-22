15 hilarious photos of royals taken at the perfect time

caption Prince Charles and Camilla meet a bald eagle. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Members of the royal family often pose for pictures on engagements and walkabouts, but some of the best photos are unplanned.

Here are 15 hilariously candid pictures of the royal family that were taken at the perfect time.

An aerial photo of Queen Elizabeth walking diagonally on a checkered floor is reminiscent of how the queen game piece moves in chess.

The Queen was attending a national service of thanksgiving for her 90th birthday in 2016.

Prince Charles and Camilla got a little too close for comfort to a bald eagle.

Charles and Camilla were getting acquainted with Zephyr, the mascot of the Army Air Corps, at the Sandringham Flower Show when he showed off his impressive wingspan.

Prince William and Prince Harry befriended an African rock python in Botswana.

During a visit to an education center they support in Gaborone, Botswana, the princes laughed as the python slithered across their shoulders.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their first kiss as a married couple on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem was not amused.

Van Cutsem (left) covered her ears as the crowd cheered the newlywed couple’s first kiss.

Judging by their reactions while watching Wimbledon, William and Middleton are big tennis fans.

The duke and duchess watched the Wimbledon men’s singles final in 2014 and got into the game.

William played it super cool when talking to Nicole Kidman.

Cameras captured William’s starstruck expression upon meeting Kidman at the 2011 BAFTA Brits To Watch event in Los Angeles.

Harry bested his brother in a lightsaber battle on the set of “Star Wars.”

They filmed a cameo for the movie as Stormtroopers, but the scene was cut because they were too tall.

When a young spectator tried to steal Harry’s popcorn at the 2017 Invictus Games, he let her have some.

Hayley Henson and daughter Emily sat with Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Harry playfully wagged his finger at a 3-year-old child who pulled Markle’s hair while they were on a walkabout in Ireland.

When a 3-year-old boy in Dublin, Ireland, tugged at Markle’s hair during a visit to Croke Park stadium, Harry stepped in to good-naturedly tell him off.

Harry, in turn, allowed a young fan to rub his beard during the last leg of his and Markle’s tour of Australia.

Touching members of the royal family is generally prohibited, but Harry didn’t seem to mind one bit as the young fan rubbed his beard.

“Luke’s favorite person in the world is Santa Claus, who has a beard. So he rubbed Harry’s beard,” Vincent’s school principal, Anne Van Darrel, told 7 News Sydney.

On Harry and Markle’s first royal tour in Australia, a young member of the K’gari tribe was ecstatic to meet the prince.

Prince Harry greeted members of the K’gari tribe on Fraser Island when he and Markle stopped in Australia on their first royal tour in 2018. K’gari means “paradise.”

Princess Charlotte was photographed mid-sneeze at her uncle Harry’s wedding.

It was just one of many candid photos from the royal wedding.

Markle let her pet name for Harry slip while taking a photo with the cast of “Hamilton,” eliciting a chorus of “awwws.”

The royal couple posed for photos with the cast when Markle turned to Harry and appeared to say, “Can you see, my love?”

Prince Charles gleefully prepared a mojito on a visit to Cuba.

Prince Charles and Camilla were the first members of the royal family to visit Cuba in an official capacity.

A young royal fan holding a cardboard cutout of the queen looked confused upon meeting the real Queen Elizabeth.

The boy gave Queen Elizabeth the card while she passed by on her traditional birthday walk, celebrating her 80th birthday in 2006.