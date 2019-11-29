Buckingham Palace is hiring a ‘Director of Royal Travel’ to make sure the royals take cost-effective, environmentally-friendly trips

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Fiji in October 2018; The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte in Canada in October 2016; and the Queen in Australia in October 2011. source Getty/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Mark Large/Smith Ellen

Buckingham Palace is hiring a Director of Royal Travel.

The successful candidate will earn a salary of “up to £85,000 ($110,000).”

They’ll have the responsibility of organizing all the travel of the royal family, ensuring trips are “cost-effective” while taking into account safety and environmental considerations.

The job advert comes following scrutiny of the royal family’s flight choices, with Harry and Meghan being criticized for taking four private jet flights within 11 days.

Buckingham Palace is hiring someone to ensure the royal family takes flights that are both “cost-effective” and environmentally friendly.

The Director of Royal Travel position is being advertised on the Royal Household website, and comes with a salary of up to £85,000 ($110,000).

The successful candidate will be based in the Privy Purse and Treasurer’s Office of Buckingham Palace, and is expected to work 37.5 hours a week fulfilling the “critical” role.

However, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed to Insider that the position is not new.

“This role is critical to ensuring that the Royal Household operates and purchases safe, efficient, cost-effective, and appropriate travel services for the official duties of Members of the Royal Family and their Households,” the job advert reads.

And it comes with a huge responsibility: The successful candidate will be in charge not only of organizing air travel but also “overseeing the operations of The Queen’s Helicopter Flight and usage of scheduled train services and the Royal Train.”

Of course, traveling when you’re a royal isn’t as simple as it is for the average person, so the Director of Royal Travel will have to consult authorities to ensure all safety and security measure are in place.

However, the job ad also stresses the importance of taking into account “environmental considerations.”

“Leading a small team in the Royal Travel office, and The Queen’s Helicopter Flight, based at RAF Odiham, you will provide logistic support to the Royal Household including support of Court moves, State Visits and the provision of the staff travel service in support of all Households and of the Royal Collection,” the ad continues.

“You will be required to ensure planning and procedures are highly effective, researching and negotiating value for money contracts and options for travel, while understanding and recommending best industry practice in risk and safety management.”

The Royal Household says it’s looking for someone who’s skilled in planning, leading, managing, communicating, negotiation, conflict-solving, analysis and more.

The closing date for applications is December 20, 2019, and you can apply online here.

The job advert comes following the royal family facing repeated scrutiny for their travel choices in recent months.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for example, who are vocal advocates of climate protection, were criticized for taking four private jet flights within 11 days in August.

In response to this, Prince Harry defended himself by saying the flights were necessary to keep his family safe.

