The 10 richest royal families in Europe, ranked

Queen Elizabeth II has a net worth of $500 to $600 million, but she isn’t Europe’s richest royal.

Some of Europe’s royal families have reported net worths well into the billions.

See the top ten richest royals, ranked by net worth.

Queen Elizabeth II’s $500 million-plus fortune is nothing compared to the net worth of some of Europe’s other royal families.

While she is arguably the continent’s most well-known royal, she isn’t its wealthiest.

That title falls to the royal families who have reported net worths well into the billions, such as Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Below, see how rich the 10 richest royals in Europe are, ranked by net worth. Note that net worth is difficult to estimate for some royal families and may include allowances provided by the state in addition to personal fortune.

10. King Philippe, Belgium

source Mark Renders / Getty

Net worth: $13 million

Few records are found on King Philippe’s net worth, but in 2013, the monarchy claimed to be worth roughly $13 million.

Belgium’s Civil List covers all expenditures directly incurred by King Philippe, set at roughly $13,801,830 annually in 2013, and additional support services are also financed by the government.

Belgian Royal properties are owned either by the State or by The Royal Trust, a financially independent and autonomous public institution. The Trust properties can never be sold.

9. King Felipe VI, Spain

source Carlos Alvarez / Getty

Net worth: $20 million

The King of Spain reportedly slashed his salary by 20% to $267,447 in 2015.

The royal family has eight royal palaces, five royal county residences, and ten monasteries and convents. In 2015, their royal lifestyle cost Spain $8.9 million.

8. King Harald V, Norway

source Getty Images

Net worth: $30 million

King Harald V doesn’t pay taxes on his wealth and has spent some of said wealth purchasing a royal yacht.

The Norwegian monarchy reportedly costs the state $72 million a year. In 2017, the Norwegian government allocated roughly $32,214,394 to the royal house and $14,88,900 to the King and Queen for personal expenses.

7. Queen Margrethe II, Denmark

source Luca V. Teuchmann/Getty Images

Net worth: $40 million

Queen Margrethe II has reigned over Denmark since 1972.

The Danish Civil List grants the royal family $12.8 million a year, which covers the Queen’s activities, royal household’s operations, and private expenses.

6. King Carl XVI Gustaf, Sweden

source Andreas Rentz / Getty

Net worth: $70 million

King Carl XVI Gustaf received $7.6 million in funds for official duties in 2015, and the Palace Administration received nearly $7.4 million from the state the same year.

The royal family’s net worth includes private ownership of Solliden Palace, a summer home in the Baltics.

5. Queen Beatrix, Netherlands

source Pool/Getty Images

Net worth: $200 to $300 million

Queen Beatrix may have abdicated the throne in 2013, but that doesn’t prevent her from remaining the most prominent figure in Dutch royalty.

The current King of Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander, was allocated a budget of $47 million, which covers official visits and overseas tours. He also has a personal fortune consisting of real estate, investments, and a stake in Shell Oil.

4. Queen Elizabeth II, England

source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Net worth: $500 to $600 million

The British royal family’s net worth is made up of property, art, and investments.

Much of the net worth comes from The Crown Estate, which includes Buckingham Palace and the crown jewels. While this belongs to the British state and not the Queen, she does own her residences at Balmoral Castle and Sandringham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth has an estimated private wealth of $530 million, according to Forbes.

From 2016-2017, the Sovereign Grant, calculated as a percentage of Crown Estate profits, was roughly $57,931,768. The Queen received around $20,167,835 generated from property rental sources.

3. Prince Albert II, Monaco

source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Net worth: $1 billion

Prince Albert II of Monaco reportedly owns about a fourth of the land he reigns over; the Philadelphia-area home of his mother, Grace Kelly, which he purchased in 2016 for an estimated $754,000; an antique car collection; shares in the Monte Carlo resort Societe des Bains de Mer; and a pricey stamp collection, all of which contribute to the House of Grimaldi’s net worth.

Monaco spent $52,788,294 on the royals in 2015.

2. Grand Duke Henri, Luxembourg

source Mark Renders/Getty Images

Net worth: $4 billion

The Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg doesn’t receive a salary, but has been granted around $324,851 every year since 1948 to carry out functions.

The 2017 budget also allows for $12,181,914 for the Grand Duke’s household cost. The ownership, administration, control, and income of the private fortune of the Grand Duke’s House belong exclusively to the holder of the crown.

The family reportedly has a $4 billion fortune.

1. Prince Hans Adam II, Liechtenstein

Net worth: $5 billion

Prince Hans Adam II of Liechtenstein receives an untaxed token expense allowance of $270,709 in lieu of a salary.

The expense allowance may seem to be a small sum compared to other royals, but the Princely House of Liechtenstein is reportedly worth $5 billion in large part due to its privately owned bank, LGT Group, and investments made through the Prince of Liechtenstein Foundation, which oversees real estate, forest, and winery assets.