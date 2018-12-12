The royal family’s photographer picked his favorite photos of the year, and they aren’t what you’d expect

caption The royal family’s photographer shared his favorite moments of the year with INSIDER. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson shared his thoughts on his favorite photos of the year with INSIDER.

Jackson’s favorites include a mix of formal and candid moments.

His favorite photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a playful, candid shot from a visit to a youth center in October.

Jackson’s favorite of Kate Middleton was taken just hours after she gave birth to Prince Louis.

With two major royal weddings and the arrival of a new royal baby, the British royal family captured the attention of the world in 2018.

Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson is responsible for capturing many of these big moments with the royal family, and he’s recently collected some of his best work for a new book titled “Modern Monarchy: The British Royal Family Today.”

Jackson told INSIDER which photos from 2018 stand out to him.

Here’s a look at his 22 favorite royal-family photos of 2018.

This moment at Australia’s Bondi Beach in October is one Chris Jackson’s most recent favorite photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the beach in Australia. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“I love this photo of Harry and Meghan, as it captures the deep affection these two obviously have for one another,” Jackson told INSIDER. “This candid photo was captured during a ‘Fluro Friday’ mental-health event on South Bondi Beach during a 16-day autumn tour, where the pair visited cities in Australia, Fiji, and more.”

In May, Jackson captured an image of Prince Charles taking part in a traditional dance at Church Square in Crete, Greece.

caption Prince Charles dancing in Greece. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“Some of my favorite images that I capture are the ones that show a side of the royal family that you don’t always get to see,” Jackson said. “[Prince Charles is] never afraid to get stuck in with the local traditions and embraces the culture.”

Jackson likes this photo of Harry giving a speech at the Invictus Games opening ceremony in October.

caption Chris Jackson said he thinks Harry is an “incredible speaker who captivates his audience.” source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“I really love the way this photo is framed with the Sydney Opera House in the background and a beam of light shining directly on Harry,” Jackson told INSIDER. “I’ve always shot the Invictus Games behind the scenes, and it’s this kind of unique perspective that really gives you those different angles.”

Jackson took his favorite photo of Kate Middleton from this year shortly after the birth of Prince Louis in April.

caption Jackson captured this photo while Kate Middleton stood outside the Lindo Wing. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“This image really speaks for itself, the love between a mother and her son,” Jackson said. “As somebody with a child on the way, this image really stirs up a lot of emotions in me.”

Read more: The royal family’s photographer says his favorite picture of Kate Middleton from 2018 ‘stirs up a lot of emotions’

Jackson pointed to Middleton’s “incredibly elegant” Alexander McQueen gown as one of her most memorable outfits of the year.

caption Middleton wore a gown by Alexander McQueen. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The duchess wore the dress to a state dinner in Oslo, Norway, and Jackson said it’s an example of the wide variety of styles he gets to capture when photographing the royals.

“It’s certainly been a fascinating year from a sartorial angle, and it’s always great to capture the different styles of all the royals and see the interest it generates around the world,” he told INSIDER.

This photo of Markle participating in one of her first walkabouts is another of his favorites.

caption Markle wrote a note for a fan during a walkabout in Cardiff, Wales, in January. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jackson said he’s been impressed with Markle’s professionalism during such a busy year.

“So many people look up to Meghan and idolize her, and she makes time to speak and listen to as many of these people as she can,” Jackson said.

Another of Jackson’s favorite Markle moments is when she greeted a child during the 2018 Commonwealth Day service in March.

caption Markle knelt down to greet the child. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“I’ve loved capturing these moments and seeing her grow into the role of the Duchess of Sussex throughout this year,” Jackson said.

Jackson says that if he had to choose, this photo from October would be his absolute favorite shot of Markle and Harry from this year.

caption Markle and Harry had some fun during their visit to a youth center in Peacehaven, England, back in October. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jackson previously pointed to a similar yet slightly more formal version of the photo as his favorite of the year in an interview with INSIDER and via an Instagram post, but this slightly more candid shot ended up making his year-end-favorites list instead.

“I do love a shot of Harry and Meghan during a visit to a youth center in Sussex just before the exciting news of the duchess’s pregnancy was announced,” Jackson said. “Harry cheering as the duchess bursts into laughter beside him.”

Read more: The royal family’s photographer shared his favorite photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – and it’s not at all what you’d expect

Jackson also captured a sweet kiss between Harry and Markle during a charity polo match in July.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a busy year. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known to engage in their fair share of PDA, and this perfectly timed photo is one of Jackson’s favorites.

This playful shot of Markle and Harry was taken during their visit to New Zealand in October.

caption Markle tried her hand at a boot-tossing game. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In this photo, Markle can be seen playing a game of “welly wanging,” which involves throwing a Wellington boot as far as possible.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced off in a rubber boot throwing contest – and Meghan’s team triumphed

Jackson also loves this photo of Markle and Harry cheering on competitors in the Invictus Games in October.

caption Markle and Harry got in the middle of the Invictus Games action. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle made quite a splash during her appearance for her sustainable fashion choices.

Read more: A company says Meghan Markle created up to 30 new jobs just by wearing a pair of jeans – and it proves the ‘Markle Effect’ is real

Markle’s first post-wedding appearance was another of Jackson’s favorite moments.

caption This was Markle’s first official engagement as a royal. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He captured some sweet interactions between Markle, Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as they stood onstage during the Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in May.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wore perfectly coordinating outfits for their first public appearance after the royal wedding

Jackson often accompanies the royals during their extensive tours.

caption Markle had her first major royal tour in October. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In this shot taken in October, Markle is seen performing the traditional Māori greeting, the hongi, in Wellington, New Zealand.

Harry was caught having some fun during his visit to Maseru, Lesotho, in June.

caption Harry isn’t afraid to let loose. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He got active with the kids at the Mamohato Children’s Centre.

Middleton was photographed playing a round of bandy while visiting Sweden in January.

caption Middleton had some fun on the ice. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The sport combines elements of hockey and football and is popular in Stockholm.

Prince William celebrates after a game of wheelchair basketball during a visit to the Copper Box Arena in this photo from March.

caption Prince William joined a game of wheelchair basketball. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s yet another example of Jackson’s knack for perfectly timed, candid photos.

Jackson was there to document US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

caption Jackson captured a shot of the Queen and US President Donald Trump from behind. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The visit sparked some controversy, as the Queen appeared to check her watch while waiting for Trump to make his appearance.

Read more: The queen checked her watch while waiting for Donald Trump – and people can’t get over the video

He’s also captured some sweet moments between Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles.

caption Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles share a loving look. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He took this photo of the couple looking lovingly at each other back in July during the opening of the Strand Hall in Builth Wells, Wales.

Sometimes Jackson gets the chance to photograph a few Hollywood stars, like Dame Judi Dench, during his travels.

caption Camilla and Dame Judi Dench had an ice cream date. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In this photo from July, Camilla shares an ice cream cone with Dame Judy Dench while visiting Queen Victoria’s private beach in East Cowes England.

Jackson’s favorite Buckingham Palace balcony photo took place during the celebrations for the centenary of the Royal Air Force in July.

caption The balcony has become an iconic spot for photos of the royal family. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s a slightly relaxed group shot of the royals, with the Duchess of Sussex at its center.

One of the more recent images on Jackson’s list is this one of the Queen from November.

caption Jackson captured an up-close look at the Queen during the Remembrance Sunday memorial. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The close-up shot was taken during the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial.

This photo of Markle and Harry waving to the crowd is his favorite shot from the royal wedding in May.

caption Harry and Markle took a carriage ride to wave to the crowds. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal wedding was anticipated by many, and Jackson captured more than a few widely shared photos taken on the big day. It was one of the highlights of a busy year, but it was a task Jackson was more than happy to take on.

“It’s a lot of work, but I’m so grateful to be in this position, capturing moments that the royal family and the wider world appreciate,” Jackson told INSIDER. “I love what I do.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.