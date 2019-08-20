THEN AND NOW: What 8 royals looked like in their 20s

caption Meghan Markle then and now. source NBCUniversal, WPA Pool/Getty Images

Some members of the royal family are born into the line of succession, but others only enter this most elite club later in life.

When Meghan Markle was in her 20s, she was a struggling actress on the cusp of her big break. In her 20s, Kate Middleton was an art history student at St Andrews University in Scotland. Prince William and Prince Harry, however, have grown up in the public eye and spent their early adulthood doing their best to avoid paparazzi.

Here’s what eight members of the royal family were up to in their 20s.

Queen Elizabeth was 25 years old when she became queen.

She was coronated on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Queen Elizabeth is now 93 years old.

caption Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives in Scotland in 2015. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She is the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Prince Philip’s royal career began in 1947 when his wife became queen.

He and Queen Elizabeth are distantly related.

Prince Philip is still going strong at 98 years old.

caption Prince Philip today. source Chris Jackson/Getty

Though his health has been declining, he was able to make it to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Prince Charles wore a military uniform for the first time when he was 20.

He served in the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy.

Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday this year.

caption Prince Charles today. source Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

He has been the prince of Wales for 50 years.

Princess Diana was 20 years old when she married Prince Charles.

Prince Charles was 12 years older than Princess Diana when they got married.

She died in a car crash when she was 36.

One of Princess Diana’s last philanthropic efforts was raising awareness of the dangers of land mines in Bosnia. The above photo was taken on August 10, 1997; she died August 31.

Prince William was a college student like any other in his 20s.

He met Kate Middleton while they were both students at St Andrews. William graduated with a degree in geography in 2005.

Prince William is now 37 and the father of three children.

caption Prince William today. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis keep him busy.

Kate Middleton was a commoner in her 20s as a college student at St Andrews, where she met Prince William.

She graduated with a degree in art history in 2005, the same year as Prince William.

She became the Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

caption Kate Middleton today. source KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx

She still makes use of her arts background with her photography skills.

Prince Harry partied hard in his 20s.

He was at the center of various royal scandals in his bachelorhood.

At 34, he’s focused more on philanthropy these days.

caption Prince Harry on a royal engagement. source Eddie Mulholland/Getty

He devotes his time and resources to helping veterans, children living with HIV/AIDS, and African wildlife conservation.

In her 20s, Meghan Markle was an up-and-coming actress.

caption Meghan Markle on “Deal or No Deal.” source NBCUniversal

She appeared as a briefcase model on “Deal or No Deal” and booked small parts in “CSI: Miami,” “90210,” and “Fringe” before landing the role of Rachel Zane in “Suits” in 2011.

She married Prince Harry in 2018 and became the Duchess of Sussex.

caption Meghan Markle at her first public appearance after the royal wedding in 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She has taken on patronages for The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities previously held by the queen.