These portraits show how the British royal family has changed through the years

Official royal wedding portraits are usually taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace.

Royals also pose for casual pictures outdoors while vacationing or visiting family.

Here are 21 royal portraits from the 1930s until the present.

Members of the royal family surely have many talents, but if there’s one skill they’ve mastered, it’s posing for pictures. Wherever they go, professional photographers and enthusiastic fans with iPhones alike clamor to snap a photo of their every move (though royals aren’t allowed to take selfies with members of the public).

From official portraits in Buckingham Palace to informal photocalls while they’re on vacation, here are 21 portraits of the royal family from the 1930s until the present.

1936: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, center, poses with her two daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, in the garden of the Royal Lodge at Windsor, England.

caption Britain’s Queen Elizabeth with her two daughters, Princess Elizabeth (left) and Princess Margaret. source Getty Images

1944: Princess Elizabeth celebrates her 18th birthday in the English countryside.

1947: Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip on their wedding day.

1948: King George VI of Great Britain and his wife Queen Elizabeth on their silver (25th) wedding anniversary.

1950: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their baby daughter Princess Anne and son Prince Charles taken after the baby’s christening at Buckingham Palace.

caption Princess Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Princess Anne, and Prince Charles. source Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1951: Princess Margaret on her 21st birthday.

1957: Queen Elizabeth II wears a white satin evening gown with a band and star of the order of the garter.

1960: Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones with members of their wedding party at Buckingham Palace.

caption Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones. source Getty Images

1973: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips on their wedding day at Buckingham Palace.

caption Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Viscount Linley, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, King Constantine II of Greece, King Juan Carlos I of Spain, and King Harald V of Norway and Queen Sonja of Norway. source Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1980: Princess Anne with her husband and their son Peter in England.

1981: Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose with family members in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace on the day of their wedding.

1984: A family portrait with Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry.

1997: Members of the British Royal Family sit for an official portrait in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle after Prince William’s confirmation at St Georges Chapel.

caption Front row left to right: Prince Harry, Diana Princess of Wales, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II. Back row left to right: King Constatine of Greece, Lady Susan Hussey, Princess Alexandra, the Duchess of Westminster, and Lord Romsey. source POOL New/Reuters

2002: Prince Charles with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during their annual skiing holiday in the Swiss alps March 29, 2002, in the village of Klosters, Switzerland.

caption Prince Charles with his sons. source Julian Herbert/Getty Images

2005: Prince Charles and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their families.

caption Back row left to right: Prince Harry, Prince William, Tom and Laura Parker Bowles. Front row left to right: Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla’s father Major Bruce Shand. source Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty Images

2011: Prince William and Kate Middleton with their families on their wedding day.

caption Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their families. source Handout/Reuters

2013: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their son, Prince George, and pets, Lupo and Tilly, at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.

caption Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Lupo (their cocker spaniel), and Tilly (a Middleton family pet). source Michael Middleton/Getty Images

2015: The royal family at a state banquet to honor the state visit by China’s President, Xi Jinping.

2016: Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, vacationing in the French Alps.

2017: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for their official engagement photos at Frogmore House in Windsor.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. source Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding portrait had everyone swooning.