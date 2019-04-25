These portraits show how the British royal family has changed through the years

- Official royal wedding portraits are usually taken in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace.
- Royals also pose for casual pictures outdoors while vacationing or visiting family.
- Here are 21 royal portraits from the 1930s until the present.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Members of the royal family surely have many talents, but if there’s one skill they’ve mastered, it’s posing for pictures. Wherever they go, professional photographers and enthusiastic fans with iPhones alike clamor to snap a photo of their every move (though royals aren’t allowed to take selfies with members of the public).
From official portraits in Buckingham Palace to informal photocalls while they’re on vacation, here are 21 portraits of the royal family from the 1930s until the present.
1936: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, center, poses with her two daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, in the garden of the Royal Lodge at Windsor, England.
- source
- Getty Images
1944: Princess Elizabeth celebrates her 18th birthday in the English countryside.
1947: Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip on their wedding day.
1948: King George VI of Great Britain and his wife Queen Elizabeth on their silver (25th) wedding anniversary.
1950: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their baby daughter Princess Anne and son Prince Charles taken after the baby’s christening at Buckingham Palace.
- source
- Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1951: Princess Margaret on her 21st birthday.
1957: Queen Elizabeth II wears a white satin evening gown with a band and star of the order of the garter.
1960: Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones with members of their wedding party at Buckingham Palace.
- source
- Getty Images
1973: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips on their wedding day at Buckingham Palace.
- source
- Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1980: Princess Anne with her husband and their son Peter in England.
1981: Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose with family members in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace on the day of their wedding.
1984: A family portrait with Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry.
1997: Members of the British Royal Family sit for an official portrait in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle after Prince William’s confirmation at St Georges Chapel.
- source
- POOL New/Reuters
2002: Prince Charles with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during their annual skiing holiday in the Swiss alps March 29, 2002, in the village of Klosters, Switzerland.
- source
- Julian Herbert/Getty Images
2005: Prince Charles and his new bride Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with their families.
- source
- Hugo Burnand/Pool/Getty Images
2011: Prince William and Kate Middleton with their families on their wedding day.
- source
- Handout/Reuters
2013: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their son, Prince George, and pets, Lupo and Tilly, at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
- source
- Michael Middleton/Getty Images
2015: The royal family at a state banquet to honor the state visit by China’s President, Xi Jinping.
2016: Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, vacationing in the French Alps.
2017: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for their official engagement photos at Frogmore House in Windsor.
- source
- Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images
2018: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding portrait had everyone swooning.
- source
- Alexi Lubomirski/Handout via Reuters
- Read more:
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wrote a sweet birthday message for Prince Louis, but some people think it broke royal protocol
- The most iconic photo from every year of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship
- The 26 most adorable photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first year of marriage
- PHOTOS: Every British royal baby that’s been born in the last 100 years