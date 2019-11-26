14 royal scandals and celebrations from 2019 that you probably forgot

caption Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco on National Day. source Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

2019 brought some celebrations and scandals for royal families around the globe.

In Thailand, King Vajiralongkorn celebrated his coronation, married his fourth wife, and stripped his consort of her royal titles after she reportedly plotted against his new queen.

Some of the world’s royal families bucked tradition, such as the king of Sweden, who removed royal status from five of his grandchildren.

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway also dropped her title for her business affairs – and revealed she was in a relationship with a shaman with connections to Goop.

It was a year of celebrations and scandals for the British royal family, from the birth of Archie to Prince Andrew’s car-crash interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

While these stories dominated the headlines, there were other events among royal families across the globe that were cause for joy – or concern – in 2019.

With the year drawing to a close, Insider took a look back at some of the biggest royal stories you might have forgotten about from across the world.

In a shocking announcement, Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V abdicated after just two years on the throne.

caption Sultan Muhammad V. source Getty Images

On January 6, the palace said the 49-year-old sultan had resigned with immediate effect, cutting short his five-year term.

No reason was given for the abdication, the first in Malaysian history. But rumors about a potential abdication began swirling in 2018 after he returned from two months of medical leave. During that time, he married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in Moscow, the Associated Press reported.

By the end of January, Malaysia had elected a new king, Sultan Abdullah of Pahang. Malaysia’s approach to the monarchy is different from that of other countries: Nine hereditary state rulers take turns serving in the top job for five years.

Prince Philip, then 97, flipped his car after hitting another vehicle that was carrying two women and a baby.

caption Prince Philip. source Chris Jackson/Getty

In January, the Queen’s husband was dazzled by the sunlight and hit another car while driving his Land Rover near the Sandringham Estate. The Duke was uninjured but his car ended up on its side, and witnesses reported that he appeared shaken.

One of the passengers in the other car suffered a broken wrist. In a letter, which was published by the Sunday Mirror, he told the woman he was “deeply sorry” about what had happened.

“I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences,” he said.

The Duke was not cited and continues to drive, the Associated Press reported at the time.

The prince of Liechtenstein celebrated his tiny principality’s 300th birthday by throwing a garden party and drinking beer with residents.

caption Prince Hans-Adam II, left, during a garden party celebrating the country’s 300th birthday in the castle gardens in Vaduz in January. source REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The royal family of Liechtenstein celebrated the principality’s 300th anniversary by throwing a garden party outside their castle and inviting residents to come by for a beer.

“It is a privilege for me to be able to do that,” Johannes Allgaeuer, who shared a beer with Prince Hans-Adam II, told Reuters.

Lichtenstein is the world’s sixth smallest country, with around 38,000 residents, so the casual celebration with the royals was not out of character.

“We are one big family here,” Allgaeuer said. “We see a lot of one another. You run into one other a lot.”

The king of Thailand married his bodyguard in a surprise ceremony.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand – the world’s wealthiest monarch – married his personal bodyguard and longtime partner, Gen. Suthida Tidjai, at the Ampornsathan Throne Hall in Bangkok’s Dusit Palace on May 1. It is his fourth marriage.

As Insider’s Alexandra Ma reported at the time, the nuptials came as a surprise to the country because the palace had never acknowledged their relationship, although they had long been rumored to be romantically linked.

Suthida worked as a flight attendant on Thai Airways before becoming a deputy commander of Vajiralongkorn’s bodyguard unit in 2014. She was appointed a general in Thailand’s army in 2016.

In the wedding ceremony, Queen Suthida bowed before the king and had sacred water poured on her head, the BBC reported.

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway found love with a Goop shaman — and dropped her royal title for their speaking tour.

caption Princess Märtha Louise with Shaman Durek in August 2019. source Daniel Perez/Getty Images

In May, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway revealed she had found love with American Shaman Durek, a spiritual healer who has written for Goop. Princess Märtha, who has three children with her ex-husband of 14 years, shared the update in a lengthy Instagram post.

“When you meet your twin flame, you know,” she wrote. “I have been lucky enough to have met mine. … He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet. He embraces all of me without question or fear.”

While the couple was on a speaking tour called “The Princess and the Shaman” in August, Princess Märtha announced she’d decided to drop the title of “princess” for her business activities. Märtha, whose parents are King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, said she’d reached the decision through discussions with her family.

“I find this to be a good solution where there is a clear distinction between my business activities and my role as representative of the Royal House, and that I have thus created room for greater freedom in my business activities,” she wrote on Instagram.

Spain’s former king, Juan Carlos I, drifted from public life after he was snubbed by his son, King Felipe VI, at a military parade.

caption King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Armed Forces Day. The king’s father was not in attendance. source Marcelo del Pozo/Getty Images

Five years after his abdication, Juan Carlos was planning to accompany his son, King Felipe VI, at the Armed Forces Day in Seville in June – but his son and his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, reportedly decided against it, believing it was not a good idea.

The apparent snub came after a series of scandals about Juan Carlos’ private life, including his relationship with German aristocrat Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. Ahead of his abdication in 2014, his popularity took a hit when it emerged he had taken a luxurious hunting trip to Botswana as his country was in financial crisis. A corruption investigation into business dealings of his daughter’s husband also tarnished his reputation.

When he decided to abdicate, support for the monarchy was below 50 percent. Public opinion has turned around under his son’s rule – and Juan Carlos’ public appearances have diminished.

Princess Beatrice got engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — and he shared sweet photos celebrating the news on his Instagram account.

caption Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice. source Misan Harriman

In September, the UK’s Princess Beatrice and real estate specialist Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement.

“We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement,” they said in a statement. “We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

The palace released official engagement photos, which were taken by Princess Beatrice’s sister, Eugenie, but Mozzi shared more candid images on his Instagram page. They were taken by photographer Misan Harriman.

Alongside the photos, Mozzi wrote, “You will never be alone my love, my heart is your home. Hand in hand, today, tomorrow and forever.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden stripped five of his grandchildren of their royal roles.

caption The children of Prince Carl Philip (left) and his wife, Sofia (center), and the children of Princess Madeleine (right) lost their royal roles. source Julia Reinhart/Getty Images

The Swedish royal palace announced in October that five of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s grandchildren have been stripped of their royal roles.

The children, aged between 1 and 5, are the offspring of the King’s youngest children, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine (pictured), and their partners. The five children will not be expected to carry out royal duties when they grow up, and they will have the titles of duke and duchess instead.

Following the announcement, Princess Madeleine – who lives in Miami, Florida – said her three children would have “a greater opportunity to shape their own lives.” Her brother agreed, writing with his wife on Instagram, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”

The decision came amid scrutiny over the size of the royal family and whether so many of them should be paid for royal duties.

Two of the king’s grandchildren, 9-year-old Princess Estelle and 3-year-old Prince Oscar, kept their titles and will still be expected to perform royal duties.

The king of Thailand abruptly removed his reported girlfriend’s royal and military titles, accusing her of plotting against the queen.

caption King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his royal consort, Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who was stripped of her titles this year. source REUTERS

Five months after his wedding, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand abruptly stripped his royal consort – and reported long-term girlfriend – of all her titles, accusing her of plotting against the queen.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former army nurse, wanted to be queen herself, and tried to stop the king from marrying Queen Suthida ahead of their May wedding, a palace statement said.

In a bid to ease the tension, the king gave Wongvajirapakdi the title of royal consort, yet she still “did everything to make herself equal to Queen Suthida,” Channel News Asia reported, citing the palace’s statement.

The king announced in October that he had stripped her of her royal and military titles for disloyalty.

Royals from around the world traveled to Japan to witness Emperor Naruhito ascend the throne in a $150 million ceremony.

caption Emperor Naruhito leaves the ceremony hall after proclaiming his enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on 22 October, 2019. source Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne in May and officially completed the process with an ancient ritual in front of world leaders in October.

The 59-year-old ascended the throne after his father, Akihito, abdicated for health reasons.

Foreign dignitaries including Britain’s Prince Charles, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, and a Vatican cardinal attended the October ceremony, which is known as Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi.

The entire ceremony cost the Japanese government about 16 billion yen ($150 million), the Associated Press reported.

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium threw a party to mark her 18th birthday — and the whole country celebrated with her.

caption King Philippe of Belgium and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium during her 18th birthday celebration in October. source Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

The future queen of Belgium, Crown Princess Elisabeth, turned 18 in October, meaning she can now rule in her own right if her parents pass away or step down.

To celebrate the milestone, there was a huge party in her honor at the Royal Palace in Brussels. Family members, politicians, and other teenagers born in her birth year were on the guest list.

“These 18 years have been filled with many rewarding moments that have made me the person I am today,” she said in a speech at the event, which was broadcast live on multiple national TV stations.

“I realize that I still have a lot to learn. I will also focus on that in the coming years: trying to understand the world better – and helping to improve it, by giving the best of myself. The country can count on me.”

There was also great loss this year as royal families across Europe said goodbye to loved ones.

caption The funeral service for Princess Alix of Luxembourg at the Saint-Pierre church in Beloeil in February. source NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/AFP via Getty Images

A funeral was held for Princess Alix of Luxembourg, who passed away at the age of 89 in February, at a church service in Beloeil, Belgium. She was the youngest child of Charlotte, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, and the aunt of current Luxembourg Grand Duke Henri.

In April, Jean, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, also passed away at the age of 98. He reigned over the country between 1964 and 2000, when he abdicated in favor of his son.

In August, the sister of former Dutch Queen Beatrix, Princess Christina, died at the age of 72 after a battle with bone cancer. Her family honored her in a service at The Hague.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Beatrix described Christina in a tweet as “a striking personality with a warm heart.”

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco stole the show during the principality’s National Day celebrations.

caption Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. source Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

In November, the royal family of Monaco gathered to mark National Day – but all eyes were on 4-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and their elegant outfits.

Prince Jacques wore his very first uniform, complete with a feather-topped helmet and white gloves, while his sister wore a ruffled red dress, royal blue coat, and red beret.

The duo, whose parents are Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, joined the extensive royal family on the palace balcony to greet Monaco’s citizens.

Speaking with People magazine, Prince Albert joked about the size of his family ahead of the event, saying, “We’re running out of space for everyone. We’re going to have to create new windows, build new balconies.”

Prince Charles was dragged into a $136 million art hoax scandal after a convicted counterfeiter claimed he’d forged art hanging in one of the royal properties.

caption Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at Dumfries House, where the forged paintings were said to be on display. source DANNY LAWSON/AFP via Getty Images

A number of British newspapers reported in November that Prince Charles was at the “center” of a huge art scandal.

American art forger, Tony Tetro, claimed he’d created paintings on loan to the prince. He told USA Today, “I don’t paint copies, I make original compositions in the style and technique of famous painters.”

He said he painted artworks, including one in the style of Claude Monet, for a British businessman, who in turn loaned the paintings to Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation, which put them on display at Dumfries House in Scotland.

The paintings are no longer on display, Clarence House told USA Today.