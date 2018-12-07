10 style hacks that the royal family relies on

caption The royals put lots of thought into their clothing. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal family is well known for their impressive style, but what’s lesser known are the style hacks that allow them to always look so pristine.

Being a member of the royal family is perhaps one of the most demanding and high-pressure jobs in existence. Public figures like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Elizabeth are constantly in the public eye, which means they’re under intense scrutiny and must represent their titles in a professional and pristine fashion.

With this responsibility comes the expectation that the royals are always prepped and ready for their extensive duties, and that extends into their style choices. But maintaining a perfect wardrobe is no easy feat, and their highnesses have a few tricks up their sleeves to keep up appearances.

Queen Elizabeth sews weights into her hemlines to prevent billowy skirts.

Traveling to and from place to place can make anyone prone to a wardrobe malfunction, especially in windy areas. But to prevent any mishaps from happening at events and appearances, Queen Elizabeth actually has literal weights sewn into her hemlines to prevent billow skirts, according to her couturier, Stuart Parvin, in an interview with The Daily Mail.

And it’s also common practice to wear static-heavy bodysuits for the same reason.

caption There are also static bodysuits. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

For those who choose to opt out heavy clothing like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, static-friendly bodysuits are a popular choice because the static from the undersuit helps hold down the fabric of the skirt, according to etiquette expert Myka Meier in an interview with The Sun. So if a drastic move like weights in the hem isn’t preferred, bodysuits are the way to go.

Princess Diana used her purses to maintain modesty.

caption Princess Diana maintained modesty with “cleavage clutches.” source Paul Hackett/Reuters

Crudely named by Princess Diana as “cleavage clutches,” small purses were the late princess’s favorite trick to maintaining modesty in public outings. Designer Anya Hindmarch spilled the secrets of her loyal customer to The Telegraph in 2009, saying “She was … a lot of fun. We used to laugh when we designed what she called her ‘cleavage bags’, little satin clutches which she would cover her cleavage with when she stepped out of cars.”

She also always made sure she had combs on hand (or on hat, technically).

caption Princess Diana would make sure her hats were properly secured. source Reuters

One of Princess Di’s style signatures was her eclectic collection of hats, which she made popular in the early years of her royal tenure. Much like the risks that come with billowy skirts, hats are prone to blowing away in the wind, which is why Diana specifically had combs sewn into her headpieces to ensure they would stay put, according to The Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle prevents blisters by wearing oversized shoes.

caption Markle’s shoes are oversized. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle is the latest stylish addition to the royal family, and dedicated fans have noticed that Markle has taken on a bit of an unorthodox habit to her footwear: opting for oversized shoes for public appearances – most notably seen in a pair of suede pumps during her official engagement announcement a year ago. It may seem like an odd choice but there’s a specific reason. According to The Sun, it actually prevents blisters. Breaking in shoes is never fun, so we can’t really blame her or any other celebrity for opting for a larger size.

Kate Middleton wears adhesive tights to prevent shoe slips.

caption Middleton’s trick is putting sticky pads on her feet. source Andrew Milligan/Pool/Getty Images

Speaking of too-big shoes, how does someone prevent any literal slip ups when they’re constantly walking around in oversized footwear? Kate Middleton has the perfect way to make sure her pairs stay put: sticky pads on her feet. They poked out from Kate’s pumps at a 2011 engagement, The Sun reports, so anyone who wants to follow in the royals’ oversized footsteps know exactly how to pull it off with practicality.

Meghan Markle uses a popular drugstore product as a natural-looking highlighter.

caption Markle uses petroleum jelly. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Not only do fashion choices have to be on point as a royal, but so do makeup choices, especially when you’re constantly being filmed and photographed on every occasion. It’s clear the royals aren’t exactly risk takers with their makeup choices and more often than not go for more natural looking beauty trends. To accomplish a subtle highlight (rather than an all-metallic glow popular among today’s beauty gurus), Meghan Markle uses lotion to give her cheekbones a subtle dew on top of her makeup.

Her signature low bun is also a perfect transitional hairstyle.

caption A low bun can be quickly changed to a different hairstyle. source Pool/Getty Images

More often than not, royals make appearances at multiple events on any given day, and this might require a quick change of hair and makeup to refresh before arriving. Meghan Markle has become known for her loose, low buns as a signature hairstyle, but it’s not just for style. Low buns are also perfect as a transitional style on occasions where Markle may have to switch up her hairstyle at the last minute, according to Byrdie.

Kate Middleton employs hairnets as her go-to solution for flyaways.

caption Middleton uses hair nets to keep everything tidy. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

No royal has time for an unkempt hairstyle, so it’s no surprise Kate Middleton has a subtle secret for keeping flyaways in line. Good Housekeeping pegged Middleton’s use of hairnets as an up and coming trend, and she’s been photographed using them to keep her low bun styles in perfect shape.

Leather insoles are the foolproof solution for combatting heel pain.

Rarely do we see the royals in footwear that isn’t heels, save for maybe an excursion in poor weather, so how do they keep up appearances in shoes as painful as stilettos? According to a 2015 Vanity Fair article, Kate Middleton tends to use leather insoles for an extra layer of comfort.

