The royal family accidentally called baby Archie the son of ‘the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’ on its official website

By
Mikhaila Friel
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie, left, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, right.

caption
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie, left, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, right.
source
Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images, Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

It was an exciting day for royal fans on Wednesday, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby son was introduced to the world for the first time.

After the baby’s name was revealed as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, an official profile was created for him on the royal family’s website.

Read more: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bucked royal tradition by naming their son Archie

The page contains details of the birth, as well as the first official photos of the newborn. However, there was also one major error.

The profile referred to Archie as “the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William are Archie's aunt and uncle.

caption
Kate Middleton and Prince William are Archie’s aunt and uncle.
source
Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press/ Getty Images

The mistake was swiftly deleted and replaced with “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” However, Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English was able to make a screengrab before the error was changed.

Baby Archie was born at 5.26am on Monday morning.

The couple announced his arrival on Instagram later that afternoon, although it took Kate Middleton and Prince William eight hours to publicly congratulate the couple on their own Instagram account.

The pair were then asked about their new nephew in an interview, to which William said he was “looking forward to seeing him” – an indication that they were yet to meet the newborn.

The couple will be aunt and uncle to Archie, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be first cousins to the baby.