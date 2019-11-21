This 8-year-old royal fan recreates the Queen’s most iconic outfits, and even named one of her pet corgis Elizabeth

caption Anna Claire Cantrell dressed as HRH Queen Elizabeth II. source Andrea Lynn Cantrell.

Meet Anna Claire Cantrell, an 8-year-old from Alabama who shows her love for the British royal family by dressing like Queen Elizabeth.

Anna Claire has recreated some of Her Majesty’s most iconic outfits – including one worn on her Coronation Day in 1953.

“Everyone in our town and surrounding towns knows how much Anna Claire loves the royal family and always sends her stuff when they find it,” Anna Claire’s mom, Andrea, told Insider.

“They all want her to meet the Queen and honestly it is her dream to meet her,” she added.

Anna Claire’s pet corgis, Madie Elizabeth and Winston, were even named after Queen Elizabeth and Winston Churchill.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some royal fans show their love for the British monarchy by collecting memorabilia, while others enjoy replicating their most iconic outfits from over the years.

Most of those people aren’t 8-year-old schoolgirls from Alabama, though.

Anna Claire Cantrell hasn’t let her age stop her from learning everything there is to know about the British royal family, or from educating her classmates on every royal throughout history, from William the Conqueror to Meghan Markle.

But the best way she pays tribute to the most famous family in the world? By dressing like our current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

caption Anna Claire dressed as the Queen on her Coronation Day. source Andrea Lynn Cantrell.

In the photo above, Anna Claire recreated one of Her Majesty’s most iconic outfits from her Coronation Day in 1953.

caption Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip on her Coronation Day. source The Print Collector/ Getty Images.

Anna Claire’s love for the royals started when she was just 5 years old from watching TV shows, movies, and documentaries about the royal family with her mom, Andrea.

“Since then she has watched everything and read everything about the royal family,” Andrea told Insider. “She wanted to learn about every one of them from William the Conqueror, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I, Mary I, Victoria, George, and of course Elizabeth II.

“She has even worked on speaking in a British accent. She loves to educate people on the royal family so her teacher let her bring her British books to school and teach her third grade class about [them].”

caption Anna Claire dressed as the Queen in present day. source Andrea Lynn Cantrell.

Andrea added that last month her daughter went to the Birmingham British Bash in Birmingham, Alabama “to taste all the British food and participate in the costume contest.”

“She loved all of the British-themed food such as shepherd’s pie and scones,” she said. “Her favorite part was that she won best dressed for her Queen Elizabeth II costume.”

caption Anna and her brother dressed as Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II. source Andrea Lynn Cantrell.

Her love for the Queen also sparked her love of corgis.

“We now have two of our own royal corgis,” Andrea said.

The family’s furry companions, Madie Elizabeth and Winston, were named after Queen Elizabeth and Winston Churchill, Andrea told Insider.

caption Madie Elizabeth (red colored) and Winston. source Andrea Lynn Cantrell.

Anna Claire has big ambitions, just like Her Majesty

Despite being just 8 years old, Anna Claire already has big plans for her future. When she grows up, she hopes to be either the United States ambassador to the UK, or the Secretary of State, according to her mom.

But as of right now, her biggest goal is to meet the royal family – and she’s already halfway there.

“Everyone in our town and surrounding towns knows how much Anna Claire loves the royal family and always sends her stuff when they find it,” she added. “They all want her to meet the Queen and honestly it is her dream to meet her.”

caption The 8-year-old looks the part with her own crown and royal robe. source Andrea Lynn Cantrell.

Although Anna Claire hasn’t actually travelled to London to meet Her Majesty, she does have the next best thing.

The 8-year-old is actually pen pals with the Queen herself.

caption The Queen’s communications office at Balmoral Castle wrote back to Anna Claire on behalf of Her Majesty. source Andrea Lynn Cantrell.

“About a year and a half ago she decided to write [to] the Queen and was thrilled that she got a reply back,” Andrea told Insider.

“This summer she decided to write the Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan.

“She actually got a reply back from every one of them.”

Read more:

This royal megafan and fashion blogger recreates Meghan Markle’s designer wardrobe for a fraction of the price using Ebay, Poshmark, and Amazon

A royal photographer shared his favorite photos of the family from 2019

Buckingham Palace has a secret theater for staff movie nights, but they’re not allowed to watch ‘The Crown’

20 show-stopping outfits show why Meghan Markle was named 2019’s most powerful dresser