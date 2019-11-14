The 26 most iconic royal fashion moments from the past decade

Kate Middleton’s $530 blue Issa wrap dress was an elegant choice for her official engagement photos with Prince William in 2010. The dress sold out less than 24 hours later.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for an Alexander McQueen wedding dress the following year, along with a tiara lent to her by the Queen herself.

The duke’s outfit was also a head-turner. William wore the red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards, having been appointed colonel two months before the wedding. He completed the look with the Queen’s Golden Jubilee medal.

However, it wasn’t just the bride and groom’s outfits that made headlines. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wore these extravagant Philip Tracey fascinators to watch the couple tie the knot at Westminster Abbey.

That same year, Beatrice wore another daring fascinator — nicknamed “the satellite dish” — to Zara Phillips’ wedding.

Prince William and Middleton demonstrated their quirky couple style with these cowboy hats during their first royal tour of Canada in 2011.

Queen Elizabeth II wore this feather hat to open the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House that same year.

The color-block suit has become Her Majesty’s trademark look over the past few years. She wore this blue Stewart Parvin coat and matching fascinator for a trip to Nottingham as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

After Middleton and William’s first child, Prince George, was born in 2013, the duchess wore a polka dot Jenny Packham dress to greet crowds outside the hospital. The dress was made especially for the duchess, and it has never been available for the public to purchase.

The royal also opted for a Jenny Packham design after the birth of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015.

The Line coat from Meghan Markle’s engagement photos in 2017 became so popular that the company ended up naming it after her.

She wore a similar $1,913 Sentaler wrap coat for her first Christmas with the royal family in 2017, accessorizing with a beige fascinator and matching clutch.

Princes William and Harry looked dashing in matching tuxedos as they attended the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in London in 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Givenchy wedding dress was compared to one worn by Jennifer Lopez in “The Wedding Planner” because of the similar neckline.

Source: Insider

Prince Harry, meanwhile, matched with his brother and Best Man William in their Blues and Royals frockcoat uniforms.

Source: Time

However, they changed things up for the reception later that evening, with Markle donning a $4,489 Stella McCartney halter-neck dress while Harry wore a tuxedo.

Source: Insider

For her first ever Trooping the Colour parade in 2018, Markle opted for a blush-colored Carolina Herrera dress with a matching Philip Tracey fascinator. The duchess was criticized for wearing an off-the-shoulder design, even though other royal women have done it before.

Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank followed later that year, and the royal chose a Peter Pilotto and Christoper De Vos dress. She also wore a Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was once owned by the Queen Mother.

Source: Insider

Eugenie decided against wearing a veil so that she could show the scar from the surgery she had at age 12 to correct scoliosis.

Middleton looked like a real-life Disney princess when she paired the Lover’s Knot tiara with a mermaid-style ballgown by Alexander McQueen to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2018.

For a palace reception that same year, she paired the same tiara with a sequinned Jenny Packham gown.

Source: Insider

During a visit to Sydney’s Bondi Beach in 2018, Harry and Markle proved they’re perfectly in-sync when it comes to couple style.

Markle was compared to the late Princess Diana when she paired this bright red $1,395 coat by Sentaler with a purple Babaton by Aritzia dress while pregnant in 2019.

Source: Insider

The duchess wore this button-up dress by Grace Wales Bonner for her first photo call with baby Archie at Windsor Castle.

Source: Insider

Middleton and the Queen coordinated in powder blue floral hats for a visit to Royal Ascot 2019, with the duchess’ design by Philip Tracey and Her Majesty’s by her senior designer, Angela Kelly.

Source: Insider

Most recently, William and Middleton made royal fashion history with matching traditional outfits in Pakistan. While the duchess opted for a glittering Jenny Packham gown and dupatta scarf, William became the first British royal male to wear a traditional sherwani.

Source: Insider

William also paid tribute to his mother, the late Princess Diana, by wearing the same traditional Chitrali hat she wore in Pakistan. The duchess opted for another traditional headpiece.

