The 26 most iconic royal fashion moments from the past decade

- As we approach the end of 2019, Insider has taken a look back at the most iconic royal fashion moments from the past decade.
- While there were traditional wedding dresses, tiaras, and ballgowns, there were also outfits that showed off each royal’s unique style.
- Kate Middleton wore a custom-made Jenny Packham dress to introduce Prince George to the world in 2013.
- More recently, Prince William made history by becoming the first British royal male to wear a traditional Pakistani outfit during his tour of the country in 2019.
- Here are the best and most memorable outfits and accessories from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and other members of the royal family since 2010.
Kate Middleton’s $530 blue Issa wrap dress was an elegant choice for her official engagement photos with Prince William in 2010. The dress sold out less than 24 hours later.
- Chris Jackson/Getty
The Duchess of Cambridge opted for an Alexander McQueen wedding dress the following year, along with a tiara lent to her by the Queen herself.
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The duke’s outfit was also a head-turner. William wore the red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards, having been appointed colonel two months before the wedding. He completed the look with the Queen’s Golden Jubilee medal.
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
However, it wasn’t just the bride and groom’s outfits that made headlines. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wore these extravagant Philip Tracey fascinators to watch the couple tie the knot at Westminster Abbey.
- Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
That same year, Beatrice wore another daring fascinator — nicknamed “the satellite dish” — to Zara Phillips’ wedding.
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince William and Middleton demonstrated their quirky couple style with these cowboy hats during their first royal tour of Canada in 2011.
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II wore this feather hat to open the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House that same year.
The color-block suit has become Her Majesty’s trademark look over the past few years. She wore this blue Stewart Parvin coat and matching fascinator for a trip to Nottingham as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.
After Middleton and William’s first child, Prince George, was born in 2013, the duchess wore a polka dot Jenny Packham dress to greet crowds outside the hospital. The dress was made especially for the duchess, and it has never been available for the public to purchase.
- Anwar Hussein/ Getty Images
The royal also opted for a Jenny Packham design after the birth of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, in 2015.
- Ian Gavan/Getty Images
The Line coat from Meghan Markle’s engagement photos in 2017 became so popular that the company ended up naming it after her.
- Chris Jackson / Getty
She wore a similar $1,913 Sentaler wrap coat for her first Christmas with the royal family in 2017, accessorizing with a beige fascinator and matching clutch.
- Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princes William and Harry looked dashing in matching tuxedos as they attended the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in London in 2017.
The Duchess of Sussex’s Givenchy wedding dress was compared to one worn by Jennifer Lopez in “The Wedding Planner” because of the similar neckline.
Prince Harry, meanwhile, matched with his brother and Best Man William in their Blues and Royals frockcoat uniforms.
However, they changed things up for the reception later that evening, with Markle donning a $4,489 Stella McCartney halter-neck dress while Harry wore a tuxedo.
For her first ever Trooping the Colour parade in 2018, Markle opted for a blush-colored Carolina Herrera dress with a matching Philip Tracey fascinator. The duchess was criticized for wearing an off-the-shoulder design, even though other royal women have done it before.
- Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank followed later that year, and the royal chose a Peter Pilotto and Christoper De Vos dress. She also wore a Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, which was once owned by the Queen Mother.
Eugenie decided against wearing a veil so that she could show the scar from the surgery she had at age 12 to correct scoliosis.
- YouTube / The Royal Family
Middleton looked like a real-life Disney princess when she paired the Lover’s Knot tiara with a mermaid-style ballgown by Alexander McQueen to a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2018.
For a palace reception that same year, she paired the same tiara with a sequinned Jenny Packham gown.
During a visit to Sydney’s Bondi Beach in 2018, Harry and Markle proved they’re perfectly in-sync when it comes to couple style.
- Samir Hussein
Markle was compared to the late Princess Diana when she paired this bright red $1,395 coat by Sentaler with a purple Babaton by Aritzia dress while pregnant in 2019.
The duchess wore this button-up dress by Grace Wales Bonner for her first photo call with baby Archie at Windsor Castle.
Middleton and the Queen coordinated in powder blue floral hats for a visit to Royal Ascot 2019, with the duchess’ design by Philip Tracey and Her Majesty’s by her senior designer, Angela Kelly.
Most recently, William and Middleton made royal fashion history with matching traditional outfits in Pakistan. While the duchess opted for a glittering Jenny Packham gown and dupatta scarf, William became the first British royal male to wear a traditional sherwani.
William also paid tribute to his mother, the late Princess Diana, by wearing the same traditional Chitrali hat she wore in Pakistan. The duchess opted for another traditional headpiece.
- Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images