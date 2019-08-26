A royal photographer shared his favorite photos of the royal family so far this year

source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Royal photographer Chris Jackson has witnessed every royal milestone you could possibly think of.

With 15 years as a photographer for Getty under his belt, his achievements include photographing the weddings of both Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2011, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

With a hectic royal schedule to adhere to, life is far from quiet for Jackson.

“The royal diary is dictated by centuries of tradition, which forms the framework for christenings, weddings, and unexpected events. It keeps you on your toes,” Jackson recently told Insider.

“The really lovely, nice thing about photographing the royals is that they are a small group of people. So you’re always building up that knowledge and that relationship with them.”

This year alone, he has photographed Meghan Markle’s royal red carpet debut at “The Lion King” premiere, Donald Trump’s visit with the Queen and Prince Charles, and Prince Louis’ first public appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

We asked Jackson to choose his four favorite photos of the royals from this year so far – and you might be surprised by his picks.

This candid photo of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children at the annual Trooping the Colour parade is one of Jackson’s favorites from this year. The event also marked Prince Louis’ debut royal appearance.

“Every Year the Queen’s official birthday is a colourful and vibrant occasion with the best pomp and ceremony that the UK has to offer,” Jackson told Insider.

“It’s also the one opportunity we get to see much of the royal family together in one place and capture some lovely candid images!”

He added: “I loved this moment with the Cambridge family during the traditional fly-past as the jets whizz over Buckingham Palace balcony.”

This year’s event was extra special for the family, as their youngest son, Prince Louis, made his debut public appearance on the palace balcony.

Photos from the event, however, show the one-year-old looking rather unimpressed by his royal debut.

Donald and Melania Trump’s photo op with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was a moment “for the history books,” according to Jackson.

The US President’s visit to the UK earlier this summer came with its share of controversy for the royals after he spoke about Meghan Markle during an interview with British Tabloid The Sun.

When informed by the interviewer that during his presidential campaign, Markle said she would “move to Canada” if he was elected, Trump responded: “I didn’t know she was nasty.”

But it seems the bad press didn’t affect this visit, as Jackson told Insider it all seemed to go well.

“People have all different political views, but I’m there to document the moments for the history books,” said Jackson.

“They were at the American ambassador’s residence in London, and it looked like a relaxed and light-hearted evening.”

This photo of Kate Middleton was taken on the same day that she received a special honor from the Queen.

Another candid photo chosen by Jackson is of Middleton’s appearance at a children’s photography workshop back in June.

“The boy in that photo was very sweet, and it was great to see them interacting so passionately about photography,” he said.

“There was no better fit than the Duchess of Cambridge, who had just been made patron of the Royal Photographic Society that day.

“It’s an incredible organization, and the Queen had been patron for 67 years before passing on the baton.”

The duchess has shown off her own photography skills in the past, as she has now made a tradition of sharing photos she has taken of her children for their birthdays.

Most recently, she shared 3 adorable pictures of Prince George for his sixth birthday in July.

This “tender moment” between Harry and Meghan was captured during one of their first appearances since the birth of their son, Archie, in May.

Here, Jackson explains: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a tender moment as they prepare to watch the first pitch at the MLB Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees baseball match at the London Stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Park.

“There was an incredible atmosphere at the historic two-game ‘You Just Can’t Beat The Person Who Never Gives Up’ series marking the sport’s first game ever played in Europe, supporting Prince Harry’s Charity, The Invictus Games Foundation.

“[It was] one of the duchess’s first outings after the birth of Master Archie, [and] both the royals were clearly excited about meeting the teams!”