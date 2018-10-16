How members of the royal family dress around the world to respect local culture

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton in Tuvalu. source Arthur Edwards – Pool/Getty Images

Members of the British royal family travel all over the world in order to promote their various charities, meet with world leaders, and connect with ordinary people who live in the Commonwealth and beyond.

One way that communities have helped Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry feel welcome over the years is by dressing them in traditional garments. On other occasions, royals themselves will adapt their style of dress in order to respect the local culture.

Here are 12 times royals have dressed in beautiful traditional garments around the world.

Prince William wore a happi coat while taking part in a celebratory sake barrel breaking ceremony in Japan.

caption Prince William with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi (left) and Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin (right). source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Happi coats are festive Japanese garments, and a sake barrel breaking ceremony is performed at celebratory events. The barrel is opened with a wooden mallet in order to serve the sake inside to those present.

In this case, Prince William joined Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, in breaking open a barrel of sake at an “Innovation is Great” event at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, Japan, in 2015. All the men wore the happi coats.

He also wore a yukata, a casual summer kimono, to dinner with the Japanese Prime Minister.

Japanese ryokan inns often offer guests a yukata, a casual summer kimono usually made of cotton, during their stay.

When Prince William met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for dinner at a ryokan in Koriyama, Japan, in 2015, they both wore matching yukatas.

Prince Harry visited a school in Lesotho dressed in a traditional tribal blanket.

Prince Harry, dressed in a traditional tribal Basotho blanket, rode into the remote village of Semongkong, Lesotho, in 2010 to visit a school for local herd boys opened by Sentebale, a charity he co-founded.

Basotho blankets resist the wind and rain of the high altitudes of the region and are unique to Lesotho in that they are worn in everyday life. The blankets are traditionally worn with the pinstripe facing vertically to symbolize growth.

Prince Charles put on a makeshift turban while visiting the Sikh holy city of Anandpur Sahib in India.

caption Prince Charles in India. source Robin Nunn-Pool/Getty Images

Sikh temples often ask that visitors cover their hair as a sign of respect and provide pieces of cloth if one doesn’t wear a turban.

Prince Charles visited a gurudwara at Anandpur Sahib, a Sikh holy city in India, in 2006, and covered his hair accordingly.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wore a headscarf while visiting a mosque in Egypt.

caption Prince Charles and Camilla in Egypt. source MJ Kim/Getty Images

Many mosques ask for all visitors to wear modest clothing and for women to cover their heads with headscarves.

When Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles visited a mosque in Cairo, Egypt, in 2006, Camilla wore a loose-fitting coat over her trousers and a scarf wrapped around her head to respect the worshipers in the space.

Kate Middleton did the same at Assyakirin Mosque in Malaysia.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William in Malaysia. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Assyakirin Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2012. Middleton also made sure to wear long sleeves and a headscarf.

Prince Charles wore a kilt while fulfilling his royal duties as the Duke of Rothesay.

caption Prince Charles in Scotland. source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Royals have many titles as part of their position, some inherited and some bestowed. Prince Charles normally goes by the Duke of Cornwall, but is called the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland. It was the title of the heir apparent to the throne of the Kingdom of Scotland before 1707.

While attending a church service at Canisbay Church in Canisbay, Scotland, in 2008, the Duke of Rothesay dressed in a traditional Scottish kilt as a tribute to the people of Scotland.

Prince William and Middleton danced with locals in Tuvalu while wearing colorful skirts and adornments.

caption Prince William and Kate Middleton in Tuvalu. source Arthur Edwards – Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Middleton attended a fateles, an event where different local groups sing and dance with each other in a friendly competition, in 2012 in Tuvalu. The royals sprayed the dancers with perfume as a sign of respect and gratitude, according to Express, and wore titi dance skirts made from leaves.

On Guadalcanal Island, they wore traditional island clothing that was gifted to them upon arrival — but it turns out it was from a different island.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William on Guadalcanal Island. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to The Daily Mail, the royals had been told to bring a dress for Middleton and expect a green shirt for Prince William, then found a vibrant pink dress and a blue shirt in their hotel room. Palace staff checked with a government representative to see if they were the right clothes and were told that they were. Middleton reportedly assumed the dress was made by a local designer and was “delighted” to wear it.

It turned out that the clothes originated from the Cook Islands thousands of miles away. A member of the welcoming committee who was a client of the designer had left the clothes in their room without authorization.

“The Duchess wore the dress because she believed it to be from the Solomon Islands government and thought it would be an appropriate gesture. Had she known it were from the Cook Islands it would not have been worn and she feels bad about the confusion. The situation arose through no fault of Solomon Islands government or the royal household,” St. James Palace spokesperson said in a statement according to The Daily Mail.

While visiting the set of a historical drama in Tokyo, Prince William tried on the traditional dress of a samurai.

caption Prince William in Japan. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William was invited to wear a traditional samurai costume during a visit to the set of a historical drama at NHK Public Broadcasting Studios in Tokyo, Japan, in 2015.

Prince Andrew was greeted with a sisi, a traditional floral arrangement, in Tonga.

caption Prince Andrew in Tonga. source Phil Walter/Getty Images

Prince Andrew was greeted with a sisi (traditional floral arangement) as he arrived at the Ministry Of Fisheries in Tonga in 1998. The purpose of his visit was to meet with King Taufa’ahau Tupou IV as a symbol of friendship between the two royal families, according to Matangi Tonga Online.

Prince William wore a kippah (sometimes called a “yarmulke”) to visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

caption Prince William in Israel. source Haim Zach/GPO via Getty Images

Prince William placed a note into the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest place of prayer, during his visit in Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel in 2018. He put on the traditional Jewish skullcap worn by many religious Jews as a sign of honor and respect.

