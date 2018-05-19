People are comparing the crowd at the royal wedding to Trump’s inauguration — and the pictures say a lot

source Reuters / Getty

People on Twitter are comparing the crowd at the royal wedding to Trump’s 2017 inauguration.

There appears to be a stark difference.

You be the judge.

People are comparing the turnout for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding to that of Trump’s inauguration – and the pictures say a lot.

Over 100,000 people are estimated to have lined the procession route on Saturday, May 19 in Windsor, England, where the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St George’s Chapel.

Here’s what the crowd looked like at its fullest as Markle approached:

caption Meghan Markle approaches Windsor Castle as crowds of spectators look on. source BBC

BBC Three shared a tweet comparing the crowd to that of Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President on January 20, 2017.

There appears to be a pretty stark difference.

source Reuters

However, estimates suggest that around 160,000 people were at the National Mall and surrounding area in the hour leading to Trump’s speech.

While exact figures are unknown for both events, the crowd certainly appeared to be bigger outside of St George’s Chapel.

Thousands of people have responded to the tweet in support of the couple’s union.

J.K. Rowling tweeted the photo with the caption “Love > Hate.”

Other users are posting photos of other crowds that appear to have been bigger than the inauguration, including the Rolling Stones in Brazil…

The Stones in Brazil?? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/laJVYVDQEa — Back To Reality (@Murphy4Mike) May 19, 2018

Metallica in Russia…

Metallica in Russia ???? pic.twitter.com/fPpfGaqZjx — Jose Andrade (@jandrade) May 19, 2018

…and WrestleMania.

More on the royal wedding:

You can read all of INSIDER’s royal wedding coverage here .