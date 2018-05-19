Champagne, langoustines, and pork belly are a few of the things guest are eating at the royal wedding, here’s the full menu

caption St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle where guests are dining. source Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now husband and wife.

Around 600 of their guests are now enjoying a fancy reception of food and drinks with a modern twist.

Pol Roger champagne, langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon, and slow roasted Windsor pork belly are just some of the delicious-sounding items on offer.

Her Majesty The Queen is hosting a lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle for around 600 guests drawn from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding service.

And if you’re curious as to what they’ll be eating and drinking, then you’re in luck because Kensington Palace has shared a sneak peek of the entire menu.

Canapés

First, guests will be treated to a selection of canapés, including:

Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus crème fraiche

Grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham

Garden pea panna cotta with quail eggs and lemon verbena

Heritage tomato and basil tartare with balsamic pearls

Poached free range chicken bound in a lightly spiced yoghurt with roasted apricot

Croquette of confit Windsor lamb, roasted vegetables and shallot jam

Warm asparagus spears with mozzarella and sun-blush tomatoes

Bowl food

Guests will also be served a selection of bowl food, including:

Fricassee of free range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks

Pea and mint risotto with pea shoots, truffle oil and parmesan crisps

Ten hour slow roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling

Sweet treats

Sweet canapés will also be served, including:

Champagne and pistachio macaroons

Orange crème brûlée tartlets

Miniature rhubarb crumble tartlets

Drinks

Guests will also be treated to Pol Roger Brut Réserve Non Vintage Champagne and a selection of wines to wash it all down. There will also be an apple and elderflower mocktail, made with the same syrup as wedding cake, and Sandringham Cox’s apple juice.

The cutting of the cake

The cutting of the cake

Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake, designed by Claire Ptak, will also be served at the reception. It features elderflower syrup made of the Sandringham estate’s own elderflower trees and a light sponge cake, filled with Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream, and decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, including peonies and roses, which also adorned the chapel.

The newly weds will cut the wedding cake at the reception and there will be speeches from The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the best man, will compere at the Reception.

