Meghan Markle and Prince Harry invited over 2,000 members of the public to their royal wedding – and they’re being given goodie bags.

The lucky invitees are filling the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the couple and their guests arrive, and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle.

The shopper-style tote bags have a bright blue handle and bear an “HM” crest as well as the date and location of the wedding, according to The Sun.

Here’s what’s inside:

A large gold chocolate coin embossed with Meghan and Harry’s initials

Commemorative shortbread

A fridge magnet

A bottle of water

A voucher for 20% off the Middle Ward gift shop in Windsor

ABC News Foreign Correspondent James Longman added that guests can also have coffee and a bacon butty.

Anyone lucky enough to be inside the castle gets a goodie bag on arrival – and can have a bacon butty

The bags seem to be pretty well-received.

A lovely touch for the guests in the Castle for todays’s #RoyalWedding, complete with water and a huge Harry and Meghan chocolate coin. pic.twitter.com/lODWk7fN3o — James Whatling (@JWhatling) May 19, 2018

