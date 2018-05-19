Royal wedding live: Famous guests are arriving to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry in Windsor

caption St George’s Chapel, Windsor, the royal wedding venue, on the morning of the ceremony. source Reuters

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is underway, and Business Insider is covering proceedings as they happen.

The bride and groom are not expected to be seen at Windsor Castle, the site of the ceremony, for another hour or so.

But guests have already started arriving, and the streets of Windsor are thronging with thousands of well-wishers.

Scroll down to see the day as it unfolds – and click here to refresh the page for the latest updates.

10:40 a.m.: Some of the famous guests have started arriving at the chapel. We’ve spotted George and Amal Clooney, Elton John, Idris Elba, and Pippa Middleton.

caption George and Amal Clooney attend the royal wedding. source BBC News

caption Idris Elba and his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre at the wedding. source Getty Images

caption David and Victoria Beckham attend the royal wedding. source BBC News

Pippa Middleton, who will become Meghan’s sister-in-law, was the first famous member of the extended royal family to arrive.

caption Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews arrive at the royal wedding. source Getty Images

Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy is also among the guests.

caption Chelsy Davy (center, in dark blue) attends the wedding of her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry. source Getty Images

Huge crowds have been gathering around Windsor Castle from the early morning. This is the Long Walk, where Harry and Meghan will process in an open-topped carriage after marrying.

caption Members of the public arrive in Windsor ahead of wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. source Nick Edwards / Getty

Some royal fans are extremely enthusiastic.

source Getty Images

The Royal Family shared video of military bands parading through Windsor.

#RoyalWedding celebrations continue in Windsor town as the Band of The Irish Guards @IrishGuardsBand play for the crowds pic.twitter.com/aSuAJPgzKm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2018

Meghan was last seen on Friday night with her mother, Doria Ragland, who will accompany her to the ceremony.

source Getty

Harry and his brother William were seen the night before, when they came out of the castle to meet well-wishers.

source Getty

It’s safe to say lots of people were happy to meet him.