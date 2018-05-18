The royal wedding is only a day away — this map of the venue tells you where and when all the big moments will happen

- source
- Harry and Meghan are getting married at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
- This graphic shows exactly where and when the key moments will happen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on Saturday, at a wedding ceremony that will be the biggest British royal event for years.
It will center on Windsor Castle in southern England, one of the Queen’s oldest and best-known residences.
The order of the day will take Harry and Meghan through several different grand locations in the castle grounds, as well as through the town itself in a horse-drawn carriage.
The above graphic breaks down where they’ll be and who they’ll be with at the pivotal moments of the day.
Here’s a more detailed order for how things will go down:
And here is how to watch the wedding online, and exactly what time it starts where you are.
