The royal wedding is only a day away — this map of the venue tells you where and when all the big moments will happen

By
Kieran Corcoran, Samantha Lee, Business Insider US
-

source
Samantha Lee/Business Insider

  • Harry and Meghan are getting married at Windsor Castle on Saturday.
  • This graphic shows exactly where and when the key moments will happen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on Saturday, at a wedding ceremony that will be the biggest British royal event for years.

It will center on Windsor Castle in southern England, one of the Queen’s oldest and best-known residences.

The order of the day will take Harry and Meghan through several different grand locations in the castle grounds, as well as through the town itself in a horse-drawn carriage.

The above graphic breaks down where they’ll be and who they’ll be with at the pivotal moments of the day.

Here’s a more detailed order for how things will go down:

Royal Wedding Schedule FINAL

source
Samantha Lee/Business Insider

And here is how to watch the wedding online, and exactly what time it starts where you are.

More on the royal wedding: