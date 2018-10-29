34 beautiful pictures of royal weddings around the world

caption Kei Moriya and Princess Ayako. source Reuters

Royal weddings are often lavish events. But they’re not just happy occasions for the couple and their families – they attract global media attention, high-profile guests, and jubilant crowds.

From horse-drawn carriages to decadent cakes and wedding dresses whose trains seem to billow for miles, here are stunning photos from royal wedding celebrations around the world.

Kei Moriya and Princess Ayako

caption Tokyo, Japan. source Kyodo/Reuters

Japanese Princess Ayako and her husband Kei Moriya bow their heads during worship at the Meiji Shrine after their wedding ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, on October 29, 2018.

Ayako gave up her royal status to marry a commoner.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walks Princess Eugenie down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018, in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leave following their wedding ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.

Prince Joel Dawit Makonnen Haile Selassie and Princess Ariana Makonnen of Ethiopia

caption Washington, DC. source Dotun Ayodeji

Princess Ariana Makonnen of Ethiopia walks down the aisle on her wedding day at Debre Genet Medhane Alem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2017.

Prince Willem Alexander and Princess Maxima Zorreguieta of the Netherlands

caption Amsterdam, Holland. source Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Dutch Crown Prince Willem Alexander and his new bride Crown Princess Maxima Zorreguieta arrive February 2, 2002, at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Holland, after their wedding.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

caption Stockholm, Sweden. source Jonas Ekströmer/Pool /Getty Images)

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden dances with his new wife Princess Sofia of Sweden at their marriage ceremony at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015, in Stockholm.

Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo Notonegoro and Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hayu of Indonesia

caption Yogyakarta, Indonesia. source Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Kanjeng Pangeran Haryo Notonegoro and Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hayu wave to crowds while on their journey by carriage as part of their royal wedding on October 23, 2013, in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Wales

caption London, UK. source Mal Langsdon/Reuters

Lady Diana Spencer, soon to become the Princess of Wales, turns as her bridesmaids set her train on arrival at Saint Paul’s Cathedral for her wedding to Prince Charles in London, July 29, 1981.

Prince Felix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg

caption Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France. source Handout/Getty Images

Princess Claire of Luxembourg and Prince Felix Of Luxembourg are seen during their wedding ceremony at the Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine on September 21, 2013, in Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, France.

Hisanaga Shimazu and (former) Princess Suga of Japan

Takako Shimazu, formerly Princess Suga until she married a commoner, and her husband Hisanaga Shimazu, a bank clerk, laugh during a news conference following their wedding ceremony in Tokyo in this March 10, 1960.

Christopher O’Neill and Princess Madeleine of Sweden

caption Stockholm, Sweden. source Torsten Laursen/Getty Images

Christopher O’Neill and Princess Madeleine of Sweden are taken by horse and carriage from the Royal Palace of Stockholm to Riddarholmen after their wedding at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly of Monaco

Grace Kelly walks up the aisle of Monaco Cathedral, on the arm of her father, John B. Kelly, for her wedding to Prince Rainier, on April 19, 1956.

Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland and Princess Victoria of Sweden

caption Stockholm, Sweden. source Jonas Ekstromer/Pool/Getty Images)

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland share a slice of wedding cake during the Wedding Banquet at the Royal Palace on June 19, 2010, in Stockholm, Sweden.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema

caption Punakha, Bhutan. source Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

His majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Queen Ashi Jetsun Pema walk out after their marriage ceremony is completed on October 13, 2011, in Punakha, Bhutan. The Dzong is the same venue that hosted the King’s historic coronation ceremony in 2008.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip are seen leaving Westminster Abbey, London, on November 20, 1947, following their wedding service.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene Wittstock of Monaco

caption Monaco, Monaco. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Fireworks light up the harbor after the religious ceremony of the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Charlene Wittstock on July 2, 2011, in Monaco, Monaco.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

caption London, UK. source Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011, in London, England.

King Constantine and Princess Anne Marie of Greece

caption Athens, Greece. source Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

King Constantine of Greece and Princess Anne Marie on their wedding day, at Athens Orthodox Cathedral, September 19, 1964.

Prince Carlos de Bourbon de Parme and Princess Annemarie Gualtherie van Weezel of Belgium

caption Brussels, Belgium. source Mark Renders/Getty Images

Princess Annemarie Gualtherie van Weezel and Prince Carlos de Bourbon de Parme leave church after their Royal Wedding at Abbaye de la Cambre on November 20, 2010, in Brussels, Belgium.

Yoshiki Kuroda and Sayako Kuroda of Japan

caption Tokyo, Japan. source Koji Sasahara/Pool/Getty Images

Sayako Kuroda and Yoshiki Kuroda raise glasses of Champagne to toast during their wedding banquet at a Tokyo hotel Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2005. Sayako, the daughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, gave up her royal status as princess by marrying Kuroda, a Tokyo government employee.

Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark

caption Copenhagen, Denmark. source Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Danish Crown Prince Frederik and his bride Princess Mary kiss as the royal couple appear on the balcony of Christian VII’s Palace after their wedding on May 14, 2004, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The romance began in 2000 when Miss Mary Elizabeth Donaldson met the heir to one of Europe’s oldest monarchies over drinks at the Sydney Olympics, where he was with the Danish sailing team.

Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and Sarah Salleh of Brunei

caption Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. source Bazuki Muhammad/Pool/Getty Images

Brunei’s Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and his bride Sarah Salleh walk through the aisle after the wedding ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Thursday, September 9, 2004. The future king of oil-rich Brunei presented his teenage bride to the world on Thursday in a gilded, traditional ceremony attended by Asian leaders and Arab royalty.

Prince Felipe and Letizia Ortiz of Spain

caption Madrid, Spain. source Bernat Armangue/Pool/Getty Images

Spain’s Crown Prince Felipe and his bride Letizia Ortiz attend a service in Atocha church, following their wedding in Madrid, May 22, 2004.

Prince Jaime de Bourbon Parme and Viktoria Cservenyak of the Netherlands

caption Apeldoorn, Netherlands. source Michel Porro/Getty Images

Prince Jaime de Bourbon Parme and Viktoria Cservenyak leave after their wedding at The Church Of Our Lady At Ascension on October 5, 2013, in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, Prince of Venice, and Clotilde Courau, Princess of Venice

caption Rome, Italy. source Franco Origlia/Getty Images

French actress Clotilde Courau looks over the shoulder of her new husband Emanuele Filiberto, the head of the Royal House of Savoy, as they leave their wedding, which was held at Rome’s elite Santa Maria degli Angeli church on September 25, 2003, in Rome, Italy.

Ari Behn and Princess Martha Louise of Norway

caption Trondheim, Norway. source Michel Porro/Getty Images

Princess Martha Louise of Norway and writer Ari Behn wave to crowds as they walk to the Stiftsgarden Palace after their wedding May 23, 2002, in Trondheim, Norway.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark

Denmark’s Prince Joachim married Marie Cavallier of France in Moegeltoender, Denmark, on May 24, 2008. Prince Joachim and Marie Cavallier of France exchanged vows Saturday in a church wedding attended by Scandinavian royals and other dignitaries. Joachim is Queen Margrethe’s youngest son and fourth in line to Denmark’s throne.

King Mohamed VI and Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco

caption Rabat, Morocco. source Courtesy Moroccan Government/Getty Images

King Mohamed VI of Morocco sits with his wife Princess Lalla Salma at the royal palace July 13, 2002, in Rabat, Morocco. The public celebrations broke a tradition of keeping royal wives hidden.

King Letsie III and Karabo Motsoeneng of Lesotho

King Letsie III of Lesotho and his new bride, Karabo Motsoeneng, wave to those who attended their traditional Catholic wedding ceremony in the national stadium in Maseru, Lesotho, February 18, 2000.

Philipp von Lattorff and Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein

caption Vaduz, Liechtenstein. source Stringer/Reuters

Princess Tatjana of Liechtenstein and German businessman Philipp von Lattorff wave to the crowd after their wedding in the cathedral of Vaduz on June 5, 1999.

Prince Abdul Malik and Dayangku Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah of Brunei

caption Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. source Olivia Harris/Reuters

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah holds the arm of his son Prince Abdul Malik to bless Malik’s new wife Dayangku Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah Pengiran Haji Bolkiah during the “bersanding,” or enthronement ceremony, at their wedding in the Nurul Iman Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan April 12, 2015. Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is one of the world’s richest men.

Prince Laurent and Claire Coombs of Belgium

caption Brussels, Belgium. source Mark Renders/Getty Images

Prince Laurent of Belgium and his bride Claire Coombs, King Albert and Queen Paola, Nicolas Coombs and Nicole Mertens, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Brussels Royal Palace on April 12, 2003, in Brussels, Belgium. Prince Laurent of Belgium married Claire Coombs at a ceremony in Brussels townhall.

Prince Ali and Reem Ibrahimi of Jordan

caption Amman, Jordan. source Yousef Allan AJ/GB/Reuters

Jordan’s Prince Ali, the half brother of the Jordanian monarch King Abdullah, sits next to his bride, Reem Ibrahimi, the daughter of U.N.’s Akhdar al-Ibrahimi, during a private royal family wedding held at the Royal Palace in Amman on September 7, 2004.

Prince Mweli Mzizi of the Zulu Royal household and Debra Patta

Radio announcer Debra Patta and her husband, a member of the Zulu Royal household, Prince Mweli Mzizi, after their wedding in Johannesburg on January 6, 1996. Several members of Mzizi’s family arrived from KwaZulu Natal Province and a number of Patta’s relatives flew in from Italy to witness the couple exchange vows.

