16 adorable photos that show how royals are dominating parenthood

Prince William welcomed Prince Harry to the “sleep deprivation society that is parenting” when his and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was born.

Royal parents have to deal with tantrums and school dropoffs just like everyone else.

Princess Diana tried to give her kids a normal upbringing despite her sons being princes.

Royals – they’re just like us.

Prince William remarked that he’s pleased to welcome his brother Prince Harry to the “sleep deprivation society that is parenting” upon the birth of his and Meghan Markle’s son Archie. It goes to show that parenting is hard work whether you have a royal title or not.

Here are 16 photos of royals being regular parents who deal with tantrums and school dropoffs.

Prince Charles jumped in front of the camera in 1950 after his sister Princess Anne’s christening.

After Princess Anne’s christening, Prince Charles wanted in on the action. The Queen Mother (second from the left) indulged him.

Queen Elizabeth, then a princess, gave her daughter Princess Anne a lift at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The royal family vacations in Balmoral Castle every summer.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip returned to Balmoral Castle with a new addition in 1960.

In the photo, Prince Andrew sits in Prince Philip’s lap while Princess Anne and Prince Charles entertain him.

Prince Charles tried to get a baby Prince William to look at the camera to no avail.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles with Prince William in Auckland, New Zealand.

Babies don’t really know how to smile for a camera.

Princess Diana caught his attention with a colorful toy.

During a photo session at Kensington Palace, Princess Diana managed to get William to look at her using a colorful baby toy.

Prince Harry inherited his mother’s sense of humor and was known for pulling faces when photographers were around.

He’s always been the goofiest member of the royal family.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana took their sons bike riding in 1989.

Prince William and Prince Harry have described their mother’s parenting style as informal, loving, and mischievous.

Kate Middleton has also been known to keep things casual when out and about with her three children.

Kate Middleton with Prince George.

She wears clothes from Zara, Gap, ASOS, and Topshop.

She also helps train them for their future duties, like showing Princess Charlotte how to do a royal wave.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte in 2016.

Princess Charlotte looks just like her royal relatives.

She kept the kids quiet at her sister Pippa’s wedding.

Or at least she tried.

And expertly handles toddler tantrums.

Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte in 2017.

Being a toddler in the spotlight can be rough.

She has no problem scooping up her kids to console them when it’s all a bit much.

Prince George wears ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal international air tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016.

When the kids come along on royal tours, sometimes it’s too overwhelming.

But Prince William and Kate Middleton also make sure that their kids have a normal childhood.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Who doesn’t love a good balloon animal?

They take turns dropping Prince George off at school.

Prince William drops off Prince George on his first day of school.

Prince William reportedly works out with some of the moms from his school after morning dropoff.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cuddled with their newborn son Archie during their first public appearance as a family.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal baby births had some major differences.

Prince Harry is already a proud dad and has the clothes to prove it.

Prince Harry rides a bike at the launch of the 2019 Invictus Games.

He wore a jacket embroidered with the word “Daddy” while riding a bike at the launch of the 2019 Invictus Games days after the birth of his son, Archie.