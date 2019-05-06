These protein shakes help me get the most out of my workouts, and they’re not overly sweet like other protein powders

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Consult with your doctor before incorporating supplements into your lifestyle.

High-quality dietary supplements can provide nutrients that might be missing from your current lifestyle. But before you start any, talk to your doctor first to see if it’s the right move for you.

I personally like the protein powders and bites from RSP Nutrition. I’ve tried four of its products and have enjoyed all of them because they provide a strong one-two punch of protein and fiber.

Though the products are priced competitively (see the specs below for per serving prices), you can save up to 15% by using Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program, and RSP offers rewards to help you cut costs on future purchases.

I’ve always been a heavy eater. As a youngster playing four sports and having the metabolism of a hummingbird, it wasn’t much of an issue.

But as I get older and the twice-daily football practices have been replaced with rushed half-hour workouts, the buffets are taking their toll. That’s why I talked to my doctor about incorporating supplements to fill in some of the nutrients I was missing from my diet while working on my fitness goals.

Founded in 2009 by former college athletes, Florida-based RSP Nutrition provides a wide range of dietary supplements like protein powders and brownie bites to help adults achieve their fitness goals.

But before we get into the details of my experiences with some of its most popular offerings, I want to note that these dietary supplements have not been approved by the FDA. The information below is based on claims from the manufacturer as well as my own personal experiences; not everyone will have the same results or experiences as I did. Before incorporating supplements into your lifestyle, consult with your doctor to make sure they’re right for you.

caption The Matcha Bomb (currently $29.97 on Amazon) gave me a nice little energy bump in the afternoon. source RSP Nutrition

I tried four products – Matcha Bomb in Vanilla Chai ($29.97), Protein Brownies in Birthday Cake ($22.97), TrueFit in Chocolate ($31.48), AminoLean in Blackberry Pomegranate ($15.97). Note that the RSP markets the TrueFit as a meal replacement and AminoLean powder as a weight management supplement, so I highly suggest talking to your doctor about either one beforehand.

You’re supposed to mix one scoop of TrueFit protein powder with 10 ounces of water, one or two scoops of AminoLean with eight to 10 ounces of cold water, and one or two scoops of the Matcha Bomb with cold water, smoothies, or lattes. The Protein Brownies are ready to go – just open the package and snack away. The one downside is that the brownies are topped with little crunchy balls that roll off easily as you take bites, which is a little annoying.

To see how well the powders would blend, I mixed the TrueFit protein powder with water in a blender quickly, and there were no lumps. I mixed the Matcha Bomb and AminoLean in a blender bottle as another test and again, no lumps. A few shakes were all I needed.

My favorite was the Matcha Bomb. I liked that it gave me a nice little energy bump in the afternoon or evening without making me jittery like caffeine from coffee usually does. For context, there are only 25 mg of caffeine per scoop, which less than half the amount of caffeine you’d get from an 8-ounce cup of coffee.

I liked that the Protein Brownies and TrueFit also had a significant amount of protein (16 grams and 25 grams respectively per serving) and fiber (four grams and eight grams respectively per serving). The combination of fiber and protein helped my usually voracious appetite feel more satiated, and helped me get the most out of my workouts too.

Unlike other chocolate-flavored protein drinks I’ve tried, the TrueFit‘s chocolate flavor wasn’t overbearing, and there are only four grams of sugar plus some stevia A. Thankfully, it’s not made with sucralose (which tends not to agree with me) and I didn’t experience any stomach discomfort with the RSP protein powder. I do have to note that sucralose is present in the brownies though.

While many supplement companies have rewards programs that are meant to keep you coming back and to maybe help justify spending more money than you usually would, not all offer rewards when you shop on third-party sites, such as Amazon.

In fact, RSP’s program is still available when you buy on other sites. You earn roughly 100 points for every $10 purchase which can be redeemed for gift cards and merch. For example, you’d get a $30 RSP gift card with 3,000 points. This is pretty easy to achieve since a 30-serving container of AminoLean is currently $15.97 on Amazon. I actually compared prices of the supplements on RSP’s website and on Amazon, and they’re all cheaper on Amazon. Plus, you can save even more if you choose the Subscribe & Save feature.

One of the annoying things with AminoLean and TrueFit powders is that I had to do some digging to find the scoop inside the containers. This was annoying since I made a mess in the process because the powders are so fine that it’s easy for particles to splash up as you’re digging or scooping. I’m not sure if this is really RSP’s fault since the powder shifts around during shipping. But perhaps, it might consider sticking the scoop on the lid somewhere so it can’t make its way to the bottom.

Overall, I personally thought the RSP Nutrition products delivered on their promises. The Matcha Bomb provided jitter-free energy and focus for me, and the Protein Brownies were a delicious, convenient snack. The TrueFit protein powder mixed well and didn’t have an overbearing sweetness like most protein powders, and the AminoLean tasted great and provided a nice energy boost.