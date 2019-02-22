Reviews on an illicit massage website helped Florida police crack a massive sex trafficking and prostitution ring that Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been tied to

caption Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. source Google Maps

The investigation led police to arrest New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and charge him with two counts of solicited prostitution.

An illicit massage website helped Florida police break up an alleged multi-agency sexual trafficking and prostitution ring that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been tied to.

The website, rubmaps.com, helped the Jupiter Police Department build a case against Hua Zhang, a woman arrested in connection to the multi-county sting, according to an investigation by WPTV.

According to Zhang’s arrest report obtained by WPTV, rubmaps.com is a “forum based website which allows customers … to discuss their individual experiences at illicit massage parlors.”

The website lists a number of spas with reviews, and a user has to be 18 or older to enter the site, WPTV reported. Reviews can only be read by site subscribers.

Orchids of Asia Day Spa, which is one of the parlors at the center of the sex-trafficking bust, is on the website.

In Zhang’s arrest documents, Jupiter police said that reviews for Orchids of Asia Day Spa included postings that “detailed visits involving Asian females providing sexual acts, as well as massage/body rubs in exchange for payment.”

While surveilling Orchids of Asia Day Spa, police officers conducted a “trash pull” outside the parlor and found wet napkins covered with male DNA, which helped authorities obtain a search warrant for the spa.

In the arrest affidavit investigators say Hua Zhang solicited, enticed, and procured other women to commit prostitution.

Two other women, Ruimei Li, 49, and Lixia Zhu, 49, were also arrested in connection to the investigation.

The affidavit said charges were developed for 26 male customers who paid money to Zhang.

Kraft, the owner of the Patriots, was charged on Friday with two counts of solicited prostitution, for allegedly paying for sexual services at Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Police said there is video evidence linking him to the incidents.

WPTV released a list of people allegedly involved with the sex trafficking operation that featured Kraft’s name.