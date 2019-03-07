Ruckus Launches Cloud-Managed Wi-Fi For Multi-site Organizations

Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi simplifies enterprise Wi-Fi deployment for “lean IT” organizations

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – March 7, 2019 – Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company, today announced that Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a cloud-managed Enterprise Wi-Fi solution is available in the Asia Pacific region.

Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi allows network administrators to manage multiple locations through a single web- or mobile app-based dashboard. The solution is designed to help ‘Lean IT’ staff at schools, retail, professional services, warehouses, and hotels easily deploy and manage a multi-site network while delivering exceptional connectivity for students, guests, and customers. Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi also helps organizations lower their total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to other solutions by combining cloud efficiency with high-performance access points (APs) that serve more users over a wider area.

The Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi solution offers short videos to learn about its new features, and a network to auto-update and remain secure, informing them through text messages and push notifications via a mobile app of any outages.

Designed for both simplicity and ease of scaling, Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi allows businesses of all sizes to deploy and remotely manage Wi-Fi networks across multiple sites. With a single interface to create new Wi-Fi networks, add access points, and monitor network performance and activity, the solution allows administrators to manage from anywhere using an intuitive, web-based interface or the Ruckus Cloud mobile app.

“As organizations in the Asia Pacific region undergo digital transformation, reliable and high-performance Wi-Fi are a must to accelerate growth and improve operational efficiencies,” said Kho Teck Meng, Regional Sales Director, ASEAN, Ruckus Networks. “By using the same enterprise-grade technology present in all of our installations, customers now have access to a combination of simplicity and performance that wasn’t previously available. We look forward to helping our partners across the region drive greater value for their customers with a solution that is easy to deploy and manage.”

“Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi is the first foundational service, of many SaaS offerings, we will deliver soon,” said Phal Nanda, Business Leader and Sr. Director, PLM, Ruckus Cloud platform. “Built on the latest micro-services-based architecture, Ruckus Cloud is highly scalable, secure and API-driven to enable innovative applications to be delivered to Ruckus technology partners. This will bring more value to our customers and partners and differentiate the solution in the market.”

Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi is available now in the Asia Pacific region.

