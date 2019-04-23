Ruckus Powers Reliable High-Density Network at Asia’s Premiere Information Security Conference

Delivers high-performance wireless and wired network infrastructure at Black Hat Asia 2019 for third consecutive year

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – April 23, 2019 – Ruckus Networks (now part of CommScope via acquisition), today announced that it deployed the high-performance Wi-Fi and wired network used at Black Hat Asia 2019 — the region’s premiere information security conference — for the third consecutive year.

The Black Hat Network Operations Center (NOC) team was responsible for designing, deploying, and monitoring the network that supported the IT needs of the conference, including registration, training sessions, and briefings, as well as attendee Wi-Fi access. They worked with Ruckus Networks as the official wired and wireless network equipment provider, to implement a highly secure, stable network with high availability in one of the most demanding environments in the world.

The Black Hat Asia network was designed to accommodate more than 3,000 users and 5,000 simultaneous device connections. Ruckus deployed approximately 25 Ruckus R610 access points working with three ICX7150 switches and two SmartZone™ 100s running in an active/active cluster. It was successfully deployed in just four hours, delivering excellent and seamless network connectivity for conference attendees, who required a stable, high-performing, and interference-free Wi-Fi network.

“Black Hat events have demanding IT environments. For Singapore, we required a high-performance, secure network infrastructure that could reliably support security professionals from all over Asia,” said Heather Williams, senior product solutions architect, Ruckus Networks. “We’re excited for the opportunity to be powering Black Hat’s network infrastructure for the third consecutive year, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to deliver reliable, high-performance connectivity that serve the current and future needs of our customers.”

Black Hat is the most technical and relevant information security event series in the world. For more than 20 years, Black Hat Briefings have provided attendees with the latest information security research, development, and trends in a strictly vendor-neutral environment. These high-profile global events and training opportunities are driven by the needs of the security community bringing together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors.

About CommScope

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) and the recently acquired ARRIS and Ruckus Networks are redefining tomorrow by shaping the future of wired and wireless communications. Our combined global team of employees, innovators and technologists have empowered customers in all regions of the world to anticipate what’s next and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.