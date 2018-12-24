Police in Colorado are searching for ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Burglar,’ who they say dressed as a reindeer to rob a local business

caption Mask on. source Fort Collins Police Services

Police in Fort Collins, Colorado are looking for a suspect who dressed up as a reindeer and allegedly robbed a local business.

Authorities are calling her “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Burglar.”

According to a Facebook post from the Fort Collins Police Services, the woman allegedly stole several items from a local shop, removing her disguise at one point.

They are asking for the local community’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

“In the early morning hours of December 18, someone actually broke into a business in the 300 blocks of Hickory Street and stole several items … while attempting to disguise herself as one of Santa’s helpers,” authorities wrote on Facebook alongside a video of the alleged robbery.

In addition to the pertinent information regarding the alleged burglary, police also shared their own rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Burglar Had a very shady scheme And if you saw the video It would want to make you scream. All of the other burglars Used to steal without disguise They weren’t like this Rudolph She’s different from the other guys. On one foggy December eve Rudolph came to steal. Broke into a Hickory shop, Never expected to see a cop. Oh how the camera caught her As she committed burglary Rudolph the Red-Nosed Criminal We need your help with her I.D.”

Authorities are urging anyone who can help to identify the woman, who at one point removed her disguise.

caption Mask off. source Fort Collins Police Services

“If you have any info about this incident or know suspect’s identity, let us know so we can notify St. Nick,” the Facebook post said. “Please call Officer Treutler at 970-221-6555 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.”

