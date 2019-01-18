How Rudy Giuliani went from ‘America’s Mayor’ to Trump’s pernicious pitbull

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, has been at the forefront of the administration’s response to several controversies facing the president.

Before he was at the vocal center of the president’s multiple scandals, Giuliani was the widely hailed mayor of America’s largest city who lead the country through national tragedy.

See his journey from high-powered politician to controversial commentator.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has had a high-profile ride from lawyer to New York politician to presidential candidate to President Donald Trump’s attorney.

He’s also been a larger-than-life public presence who’s dabbled in drag, led the country through the tragedy of September 11, 2001, and had a series of rocky in-person and on-air appearances of late.

When Giuliani was booed at a Yankees game last year, it became clear he had taken on a new reputation that was far from being “America’s Mayor” who showed courageous leadership after the 9/11 attacks.

Rudolph Giuliani was born on May 28, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York. Raised on Long Island, Giuliani went on to attend the Bronx’s Manhattan College before graduating magna cum laude from New York University School of Law in 1968.

Giuliani is the grandson of Italian immigrants, born to a working-class family comprised of firemen and policemen, which he said gave him an appreciation for public servants. “I grew up with uniforms all around me and their stories of heroism,” Giuliani has said.

Giuliani’s first marriage lasted 14 years before it was annulled after he discovered he was second cousins with his wife, Regina Peruggi.

In April 1984, Giuliani married Donna Hanover on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The couple later had two children: Andrew and Carolin.

Giuliani was a popular politician and first elected New York City mayor in 1993.

He was the first Republican elected to the office since 1965.

His administration had a strong effect on New York’s unprecedented crime rates …

… and had a strong public image because of his participation in events like New York’s annual roast of the mayor, at which he appeared as his alter ego, Rudy Rudia.

He was recognized as a brave leader for New Yorkers and the country after the 9/11 attacks, earning the nickname “America’s Mayor”.

He even was widely favored to be the 2008 Republican presidential nominee.

But his campaign proved disastrous after a series of missteps including ignoring primaries before Florida, relatively liberal policies, and a complicated family image, causing him to fall from the top of the polls.

But since his exit from his widely popular time as a political candidate, his public image has grown somewhat bizarre.

Ahead of the 2016 election, he made repeated aggressive public comments against former President Barack Obama “doesn’t love America” and pushed propaganda to make “people hate the police”.

He cut a kooky figure when he was pictured wearing Apple AirPods sideways in May 2018.

Giuliani joined, then quickly misstepped, as part of President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Over the course of the second year of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Giuliani was often at the forefront of changing narratives from Trump’s camp on key points of the probe.

Giuliani grew to be a controversial figure after growing closer to the Trump administration and its scandals. Notably, he was booed at a Yankees game after a stadium-wide announcement wished him a happy birthday.

In one of his many lively television appearances, Giuliani perplexed “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd in August 2018 with a claim that Mueller could trap Trump in an interview because “truth isn’t truth.”

Later in August 2018, Giuliani was the first among Trump’s associates to admit that the the controversial 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked attorney was to get “dirt” on his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Giuliani later waved off investigators’ focus on Trump’s contact with Russians as a whole, saying that even if there was collusion, “collusion isn’t a crime.”

By December 2018, Giuliani had also dismissed payments meant to silence women who said they had affairs with Trump, one of whom was porn star Stormy Daniels, as “not a crime,” days after Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen was sentenced in part for facilitating the payments.

After Buzzfeed News reported Trump had directed Cohen to lie to Congress about plans for a Trump Tower Moscow, citing two federal law enforcement officials, Giuliani quipped to reporters: “If you believe Cohen, I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.”

As the investigation into Trump’s campaign wages on, Giuliani has continued his tangled public messaging, which could signal big developments from investigators and coming troubles for the president’s team.

