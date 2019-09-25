‘Keep your lying mouth shut’: Rudy Giuliani loses his cool and trades insults with Democratic operative on Fox News

source Fox News

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Democratic operative and attorney Christopher Hahn traded verbal barbs during a Fox News interview on Tuesday.

It followed news reports that Giuliani played a wider role in US-Ukrainian affairs amid an ongoing whistleblower scandal.

Hahn accused Trump and Giuliani of breaching political norms and noted that their actions could be grounds for impeachment.

After the two began interrupting each other’s rebuttals, a heated Giuliani resorted to an insult: “Shut up, moron. Shut up. Shut up, you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Democratic operative and attorney Christopher Hahn traded verbal barbs during a Fox News interview on Tuesday which culminated in Giuliani calling Han a “moron” and telling him to “shut up.”

The heated exchange followed news reports that Giuliani played a wider role in US-Ukrainian affairs amid an ongoing whistleblower scandal that has engulfed the White House.

Hahn accused Trump and Giuliani of breaching political norms, and said that their communications with Ukrainian officials regarding a political opponent – former vice-president Joe Biden – could be grounds for impeachment.

Trump earlier admitted that he raised unproven corruption allegations about Biden when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this year.

Trump’s admission comes amid a whistleblower complaint alleging that the president made a concerning “promise” to a foreign leader. At the same time the White House is accused of unnecessarily withholding millions of dollars in military aid funding for Ukraine.

Democrats, many of whom have ramped up their calls for impeachment, theorized that Trump was leveraging his political power for Ukraine’s help in investigating the Biden family’s role in a foreign criminal investigation.

Hahn claimed that Giuliani was “making things up” in his pursuit of Biden, characterized his claims against Biden as “libelous.”

“I should sue you for libel,” Giuliani said in the exchange.

Read more: 7 Democratic lawmakers who served in the military and intelligence agencies accuse Trump of ‘flagrant disregard for the law’

caption President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to his departure for Camp David August 30, 2019 at the White House in Washington, D.C. source Getty Images/Alex Wong

After the two began interrupting each other’s rebuttals, a heated Giuliani said: “Shut up, moron. Shut up. Shut up, you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Giuliani described Hahn as a “serial liar” and claimed that he was asked by the US State Department “to facilitate a meeting” between Trump and President Zelensky.

Giuliani claimed he met with one of Zelensky’s representatives but “never discussed any kind of pressure about a criminal case” or a “quid pro quo.”

Giuliani’s own characterization of his interactions with the State Department contradicts officials who claim he was inserting himself in processes that were only peripherally related to diplomacy – and more relevant to Trump’s political opponents.

“Rudy – he did all of this,” one official said to The Washington Post. “This s—show that we’re in – it’s him injecting himself into the process.”

Giuliani gave himself a positive assessment of his performance in recent days, despite the freewheeling interviews he gave on multiple news networks.

“I sure as heck know how to protect myself and my client,” Giuliani said. “It was a perfectly appropriate, Perfectly legitimate and a completely authorized communication.”