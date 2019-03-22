Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow say they’re ‘pleased’ that special counsel Robert Mueller has submitted his final report to the attorney general

The special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday submitted the long-awaited final report on the Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr.

The personal legal team for President Donald Trump said it was “pleased” that the special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on the Russia investigation to Attorney General William Barr.

Trump’s lawyers Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani released a statement following the news that the report was submitted.

“We’re pleased that the Office of Special Counsel has delivered its report to the Attorney General pursuant to the regulations,” Sekulow and Giuliani said. “Attorney General Barr will determine the appropriate next steps.”

The submission of the report is the culmination of a nearly two-year investigation, in which dozens of people, including members of Trump’s campaign and inner circle, were charged.

In addition to Trump’s legal team, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also released a statement on the report.

“The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course,” she said. “The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.”

Going forward, Barr will deliver a summary of Mueller’s finding to Congress, and the attorney general said in a letter that Congress could receive his summary as early as this weekend. It is still unclear what, if any, information from the Mueller report will be made public.

Democrats quickly called for the entirety of Mueller’s report to be made public and urged Barr not to give Trump’s lawyers a “sneak preview” of the report.

“Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement.

“Attorney General Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any ‘sneak preview’ of Special Counsel Mueller’s findings or evidence, and the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public.”