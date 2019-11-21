Even with impeachment hearings in full swing, Rudy Giuliani is still seeking Biden dirt from Ukraine

caption Rudy Giuliani looks on before the US president announces his Supreme Court nominee in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. source SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has found himself in the middle of Democratic impeachment proceedings. Giuliani is accused of playing a primary role in facilitating the withholding of military aid to Ukraine in exchange for a partisan investigation into Joe Biden’s family. Despite months of closed-door and public hearings drilling down on that issue, new reports suggest Giuliani is still working with former Ukranian officials who have their sights set on the Bidens.

The apparent admissions, reported on by Mother Jones, occurred on conservative commentator Glenn Beck’s Blaze TV show.

During the interview, Giuliani reportedly repeated complaints forwarded by former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was removed by the office in 2016 with the help of then-vice president Joe Biden for reportedly failing to pursue corruption within Ukraine. Shokin and some US Republicans have argued, unsubstantially, that the real reason for Shokin’s removal was meant to kill an investigation into Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company tied to Joe Biden’s son.

LIVE NOW: @RudyGiuliani joins @glennbeck to talk about the impeachment hearings, Dems' "quid pro quo" allegations and more https://t.co/Rt5XbO6Ttl — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) November 20, 2019

In the Beck interview, Giuliani expressed displeasure that the state department would not grant visas to Shokin and other officials who he said were “ready, willing and able to testify,” about charges of supposed bribery against the Bidens. Giuliani claimed he had spoken with two of those officials, Shokin and sitting prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko, that day. Giuliani claimed on the show he had “absolute proof that Biden paid a bribe.”

caption Hunter Biden is at the center of Giuliani’s queries. source Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

All of this occurred despite the fact Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee for his alleged role in withholding military aid to Ukraine. Giuliani is also reportedly under investigation by the Southern District of New York in relation to a natural gas deal in Ukraine.

Just hours before he went on Blaze TV, European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland directly named Giuliani during his public testimony and said the president’s lawyer was leading an effort to pressure top Ukrainian officials to launch investigations in exchange for a White House meeting.

“First, Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker, and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States,” Sondland said. “We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt.”