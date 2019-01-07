17 outlandish claims and false accusations Rudy Giuliani has tweeted since Election Day

caption Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s lawyer, scowls as he gives an impromptu news conference source Leah Millis/Reuters

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lead attorney, is increasingly using Twitter to project bombastic claims and false accusations to his nearly 225,000 followers.

In recent weeks, his tweets have attacked Florida election officials, special counsel Robert Mueller, former FBI Director James Comey, and Twitter itself.

Here’s a breakdown all of Giuliani’s most recent eyebrow-raising tweets.

Since taking over as President Donald Trump’s chief legal counsel last April, Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani has made headlines for his bombastic, off-the-cuff remarks, like when he told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that “truth isn’t truth.”

The former US Attorney and mayor of New York City – dubbed “America’s Mayor” for his leadership following the 9/11 attacks – is now better known for his typo-filled rantings and fiery accusations against his detractors, which he regularly broadcasts to his 225,000 Twitter followers.

Over the past two months, Giuliani has used his Twitter account to falsely accuse Florida election officials of fraud and foul play, blame special counsel Robert Mueller for a technical glitch causing text messages of FBI employees to be deleted, and claim that Twitter was responsible for his own typos in his tweets.

Here’s the complete guide to Giuliani’s most recent tweets:

In November, Giuliani fired off a series of tweets making baseless accusations of election and voter fraud in Florida, where the hotly contested Senate race between Democrat Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott went to a recount.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Source: New York Times, Reuters

Despite Giuliani’s bombastic accusations of fraud, there is no evidence of election officials committing fraud or “creating ballots” favoring Democrats. Rather, the races took longer than usual to decide because of the extraordinarily slim margin between the candidates.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Even though Giuliani warned of sinister efforts by “Democratic” election officials to create falsified ballots, Republican Sen. candidate Rick Scott and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis ended up victorious in the end.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Giuliani tweeted out this non-sensical message later in November, the meaning of which is still unclear.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Giuliani then accused special counsel Robert Mueller of being “out of control” by announcing a plea deal with Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen the day Trump left for the G-20 summit in Argentina. In the process, he accidentally created a hyperlink in his tweet.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

A social media user was quick to purchase the domain name “g-20.in” Giuliani accidentally created in his tweet –– and trolled Giuliani by making the link lead to a webpage reading, “Donald J. Trump is a traitor to our country.”

source Screenshot/Business Insider

Giuliani then blamed Twitter for his keyboard mishap –– and accused them (and Time Magazine) of being biased against Trump supporters. A representative for Twitter said “the accusation that we’re artificially injecting something into a tweet is completely false.”

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Source: New York Times

Giuliani then attacked federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — the office he used to lead as US Attorney — for naming Trump, or “Individual-1,” as an un-indicted co-conspirator to campaign finance violations.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Source: Business Insider

Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to 36 months in prison in December after pleading guilty in August making a $130,000 and $150,000 payoffs to buy the silence of two women who claimed to have affairs with Trump, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

Source: Business Insider

Prosecutors struck a non-prosecution agreement with American Media Inc., the parent company of the tabloid The National Enquirer, which paid $150,000 to buy the rights to McDougal’s story (which the company never published).

caption Former Playboy model Karen McDougal during an interview on CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. source CNN

Source: Business Insider

Despite Giuliani’s claims, the NPA clearly states that AMI “further admitted that its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman’s story so as to prevent it from influencing the election.”

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Source: Business Insider

Giuliani then had to walk back a statement he made on national TV downplaying the payments as “not a big crime.” Legal experts, however, told INSIDER that federal prosecutors would not have allowed Cohen to plead guilty to a “non-crime.”

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

In December, Giuliani took to Twitter to level false accusations that Mueller supervised the deletion of 19,000 text messages between former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who left their assignments on the Mueller probe and came under conservative scrutiny for exchanging anti-Trump text messages.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Giuliani’s tweets misrepresented the findings of two DOJ inspector general (IG) reports on the text messages. They were not, as he claimed, “erased.” Rather, a glitch in the FBI’s backup software for texts on Bureau phones caused the messages to be temporarily lost before being fully restored.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Sources: Slate, USA Today

There is no evidence to support Giuliani’s repeated falsehoods that the texts were “destroyed,” or that the erasing was pursuant to any DOJ policy, or that Mueller himself was remotely involved in the messages being temporarily lost.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Sources: Slate, USA Today

Giuliani then attacked former FBI director James Comey, accusing him of entrapping former Trump campaign staffer Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty into December 2017 to lying to the FBI and has been cooperating with the Mueller probe.

caption James Comey. source Screenshot/ABC News

Despite Giuliani’s allegations, neither Gen. Flynn or his lawyers have argued that FBI set him up with a “false charge” or denied him access to counsel.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Source: Business Insider

Giuliani then announced that “Comey” means interfering with an election. Despite Giuliani’s claims, neither Comey nor the FBI had the authority to prosecute Clinton.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Giuliani then referred to the Mueller probe as an “unpaid traffic ticket investigation.”

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Source: New York Daily News

Giuliani’s first tweet of 2019 ordered Mueller to “put up or shut up,” despite the fact that the Mueller probe has secured a record number of indictments for a special counsel investigation. Mueller has not spoken publicly since before his appointment as special counsel in May 2017.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Source: FiveThirtyEight

Giuliani then responded to a CNN segment of self-identified witches dismayed over Trump’s use of the term “witch hunt” given its historical connotations with beating, drowning, and burning of suspected witches in Colonial America.

source Screenshot via Twitter/@RudyGiuliani

Source: CNN