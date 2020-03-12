NBA player tests positive for coronavirus just days after joking about making others sick by touching a bunch of microphones during a press conference

caption Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus and brought the NBA to a halt. On Monday, he had joked about the virus by touching microphones. source @abdulamemon / Twitter

The NBA season has been put on indefinite hiatus after Utah Jazz center tested positive for the coronavirus.

The shocking announcement was made Wednesday just before the Jazz and Thunder tipped off in a game that was instead abruptly canceled.

Just two days before testing positive, Gobert had made light of the virus at a press conference, making a point to touch all of the microphones and recorders recording his comments.

Follow all of our coverage of the coronavirus here.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NBA season has been brought to a screeching halt after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

In response to Gobert’s positive test, the league announced that it would be suspending action indefinitely, starting on Thursday.

Just days before Gobert tested positive for the virus, he had been making light of the situation. After a press conference on Monday, Gobert jokingly touched all of the microphones and recording devices that had been placed in front of him at the podium.

This is the video of Rudy Gobert touching all the microphones and potentially infecting innocent people with Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/hqae652PLX — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 12, 2020

On Wednesday, Gobert was set to play against the Thunder, until the game was called just moments prior to tip by the Thunder’s team doctor.

Royce Young is reporting on ESPN that the Thunder's head doc came "sprinting" out to the court moments before tip and that the belief is that it's related to the players involved in this game. — Jeff Siegel (@jgsiegel) March 12, 2020

From there, things moved quickly. The players left the court, fans were told by the PA announcer that the game had been called and to please leave the arena. Minutes later, the NBA season was put in limbo, suspended indefinitely.

They’re now wiping down the Jazz’s bench area. pic.twitter.com/uf8TsA8CrR — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

Before the news broke, a league source told Insider that if a player contracts the virus, that player and the team will be quarantined for 14 days. The quarantine could then extend to opponents that team has faced, and so on.

The NBA isn’t the only league to take drastic action in order to stem the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced that the upcoming men’s and women’s college basketball championship tournaments would be held without fans in attendance.

While that decision was made with the health and safety of fans, players, and coaches alike, it’s possible that the situation changes should a player test positive for the virus as has now happened in the NBA.

Read more:

March Madness games will be nearly empty as NCAA has barred all fans except essential staff and family to help combat the spread of coronavirus

The Premier League is not specifically ruling out cancelling the rest of the season due to coronavirus: Here’s how that might play out

How one Harvard player’s college academic and basketball careers ended in a matter of hours when the Ivy League canceled its conference tournament

A Premier League match has been postponed because a chairman contracted the coronavirus