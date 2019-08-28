Rumours are mounting that Boris Johnson is about to call a snap election

caption Boris Johnson source Getty

Speculation is mounting that UK prime minister Boris Johnson is preparing to call a snap general election.

The government’s key spending plans announcement was brought forward on Tuesday as reports emerged that Johnson is preparing to suspend parliament in order to block MPs from stopping a no-deal Brexit.

The chancellor is expected to unveil a series of handouts to voters.

Reports suggest Johnson’s government intends to force through Brexit before going back to the polls

There is mounting speculation that Boris Johnson’s government is about to trigger a snap general election after the government triggered a series of measures apparently designed to prepare for going back to the polls.

On Tuesday the chancellor moved forward a spending announcements scheduled for October, to the very beginning of September.

The spending review – in which the United Kingdom government unveils its spending plans for the coming year – was originally set for October. Chancellor Sajid Javid was expected to preview the government’s spending plans in a major speech on Wednesday morning.

However, the Treasury on Tuesday evening mysteriously said that Javid’s speech had been cancelled, and that the spending review would be brought-forward to September 4 – the day after Parliament returns from summer recess.

Meanwhile the BBC reported on Wednesday that the government is planning a Queen’s speech on October 14th, in which the monarch will spell out the government’s plans for the coming parliamentary session. Under the UK constitution, the House of Commons would be suspended for around a week prior to the speech, which combined with the planned recess period for party conference, would deny MPs the time they need to pass legislation preventing Britain from leaving the EU without a deal on October 31.

The announcements fuelled growing speculation that Prime Minister Johnson is preparing for a general election in the autumn by revealing to the British public an array of spending boosts for public services.

Johnson has already pledged to give extra money to areas like the Police and schools. This week he said that his government would also spend £1 billion on improving high streets in 100 towns across the country.

Javid wrote in The Telegraph today that the Conservative government will be able “to spend more” than it has done in recent years.

“Thanks to the hard work of the British people over the last decade, we can afford to spend more on the people’s priorities – without breaking the rules around what the government should spend – and we’ll do that in a few key areas like schools, hospitals and police,” Javid said.

Recent opinion polls have given Johnson’s Conservative party a consistent lead with the opposition Labour party on historic lows.

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said: Nobody is fooled into believing that this is a proper and normal Spending Review. It’s a one off pre-election panic driven stunt budget.

“As each spending announcement is dribbled out it is exposed as inadequate and whole areas of spending needs like local councils and addressing child poverty are ignored. This is not serious government.”

There has been speculation for weeks that Johnson would call an election in the autumn after after having a show-down with Members of Parliament over his plan to deliver Brexit on October 31, with or without a deal.

Opposition MPs led by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are plotting to block a no-deal Brexit on Halloween.

This will most likely come in the form of legislation, with the Financial Times reporting that MPs plan to take control of the House of Commons order paper and legislate for a further extension to the Article 50 process.

However, MPs opposed to no deal are ready to bring Johnson down in a no confidence vote if necessary.

The Conservative party on Tuesday accused the involved politicians of “plotting to cancel the votes of 17.4 million people” in an attack ad that was widely-interpreted as campaign material for an upcoming general election.

These 6 politicians are plotting to cancel the votes of 17.4 million people. ???? We respect the result of the EU Referendum.

???? We will get Brexit done by October 31st and take this country forward. ✍️ Show them they can't ignore it.

➡️ https://t.co/sosWZSPztl pic.twitter.com/5yLJEiyfYP — Conservatives (@Conservatives) August 27, 2019

Around 160 MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit gathered in Church House, near the Houses of Parliament, on Tuesday, and signed a pledge to prevent a no-deal exit “using whatever mechanism possible.”

Attendees included Shadow Chancellor McDonnell, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, Plaid Cymru Commons leader Liz Saville Roberts, and Anna Soubry, who leads The Independent Group for Change.