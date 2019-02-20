Rumours of a fallout are rife after fashion label Stage called Taiwan star Show Lo an ‘investor’ instead of ‘co-founder’ following his abrupt exit

Facebook / Stage Group

Taiwanese star Show Lo’s journey as the co-founder of Stage – a 12-year-old fashion brand – has come to an end.

According to AsiaOne, the 39-year-old made the abrupt announcement in an Instagram Stories post on Monday (Feb 18): “Thank you for all the years of support and encouragement you have given to me and STAGE. I am very proud to see how far we’ve come. However, due to differences in future plans, I will be exiting STAGE from today onwards.”

He also announced via Stage’s Instagram account that the brand will be left to managing director Chen You Hui, and co-founder Zhang Zi Wen, whom he called his “buddy”.

View this post on Instagram 未來我們繼續支持你！#羅志祥 #showlostage ❤️❤️ A post shared by 羅志祥 showlostage 消息更新 (@showlostage_x) on Feb 19, 2019 at 1:58am PST

On the same day, the Stage Facebook page published the announcement of his departure, stating that it was honoured to have had Lo’s assistance and investment, “although he did not have take part in the management of the company”.

The statement also called the Taiwanese singer an “investor” instead of referring to him as its co-founder.

Following the Stage announcement, fans took to social media to express their unahappines with the statement, which they said failed to acknowledge his status as co-founder, and disregarded all the hard work and time he had put in to grow the brand.

According to Apple Daily Taiwan, a few days before the announcement, Lo changed his Instagram handle from @showlostage to @Showlo.

Apple Daily Taiwan also reported that last Thursday, Lo and his manager Kini Hsu posted cryptic messages on their Instagram Stories that are believed to be linked to Lo’s departure from Stage.

Lo wrote: “As a human, don’t push your luck”, while his manager wrote: “Greedy people will get their retribution one day. If you keep defaming the people around me, I will publish the truth for the world to know.”

But this might not be the end of Lo’s entrepreneurial journey. His manager wrote on her Weibo page that Lo will be setting up a new brand. “Please look forward to a brand that is truly his,” she wrote, ending off her message with “Gotnofears”.

“Got no fears” is one of Lo’s known catchphrases. According to AsiaOne, the phrase has helped him to go through some of the “lowest points in life”.