Watch the nightmare-inducing new trailer for ‘Run,’ starring Sarah Paulson as a helicopter parent from hell

By
Business Insider
-

Sarah Paulson plays a troubled mother in

caption
Sarah Paulson plays a troubled mother in “Run.”
source
Lionsgate
  • The new trailer for “Run,” is here, and it features Sarah Paulson as a truly deranged mother who takes “helicopter parenting” to a whole new level.
  • Living with her daughter, who uses a wheelchair and is homeschooled, Paulson’s character Diane appears to have it all – until her daughter, Chloe, does some digging and discovers that her mother isn’t who she says she is.
  • Through flashbacks, it’s suggested that Diane suffered a terrible trauma after giving birth to a premature baby, and hasn’t been the same since.
  • As Chloe struggles to find out the truth and escape her mother’s control, Diane grows increasingly frantic, before becoming terrifyingly obsessed with making sure her daughter never leaves her.
  • “Run” premieres May 8. You can watch the trailer below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.