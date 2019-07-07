2 Americans and 1 Spaniard gored at running of the bulls

caption Revellers sprint in front of bulls and steers during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 7, 2019. source REUTERS/Susana Vera

Two Americans and one Spaniard were gored at the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain over the weekend.

The three injuries were the most serious of the 50 reported injuries that came with the beginning of the nine-day festival.

Protesters also attended the festival, highlighting the killing of nearly 50 bulls every year as part of the tradition.

Hospitalizations following the annual running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain are a yearly tradition.

2019’s festival, which began Friday and will run through July 15, has already seen five people sent to the emergency room, according to officials in the city.

Two Americans and one Spaniard were gored, or stabbed by a bull’s horn.

A 46-year-old male from San Francisco, California, was stabbed in the neck while in the bull ring, according to a report from The Associated Press. A 23-year-old from Kentucky was stabbed in the thigh, as was a 40-year-old Spaniard.

Two other Spaniards suffered from head injuries. According to the Red Cross, 48 other people have been treated for minor injuries.

According to The Running of the Bulls organization, 16 people have died in the festivities since record-keeping began in 1910.

Each day of the San Fermin festival, six bulls are released into the streets before being herded into the stadium for bullfights, where the animals are eventually killed.

Aside from the nearly 800,000 runners and revelers that flock to the city for the event, the festival has also recently attracted protesters, who have taken issue with the traditional slaughtering of the bulls.

Before the 2019 festival began, protesters from AnimaNaturalis and PETA staged a die-in where they posed as dead, stabbed bulls, nearly naked in the street.

Aida Gascon of AnimaNaturalis told The Independent,”Supporting the bull runs is the same as supporting bullfighting, as the same bulls that run in the mornings will later be tortured and killed in the bullring.”

PETA complains that around 48 bulls are killed at the festival every year, and that “The festival organizers confine them to a small pen for several days. Then, they release them into a noisy, chaotic mob of people – mostly tourists – who chase the terrified animals through the narrow streets of the city.”