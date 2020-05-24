Every single Rupert Grint movie, ranked from worst to best

caption Rupert Grint has appeared in a handful of movies outside of “Harry Potter.” source XLrator Media/Warner Bros. Pictures/Pathé Distribution

Rupert Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” film series.

Grint has also appeared in a handful of other movies outside the “Harry Potter” franchise, both as an adult and as a kid, including 2001’s “Thunderpants” and 2015’s “Moonwalkers.”

His best-reviewed films are the eight Potter movies, with “Deathly Hallows – Part 2” coming out on top.

Some of his other projects, such as “CBGB” and “The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman,” were given poor reviews by critics.

Here is every single one of Grint’s movies ranked from worst to best according to critical ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

He played Cheetah Crome in ‘CBGB’ in 2013.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 7%

Summary: Revolving around the punk-rock scene and a nightclub called CBGB, Grint reteamed with fellow “Harry Potter” star Alan Rickman (aka Severus Snape) for this poorly-received music movie set in the 1970s. Johnny Galecki and Ashley Greene also starred.

In 2013, he played Karl in ‘The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: Also known as simply “Charlie Countryman” in some territories, this movie follows a man who falls for a woman with a violent ex. It’s actually quite star-studded, with Shia LaBeouf, Evan Rachel Wood, Melissa Leo, Mads Mikkelsen all starring.

He played Tony in 2010’s ‘Wild Target.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: Another star-studded film with an ensemble cast, this comic caper features Emily Blunt, Martin Freeman, Rupert Everett, and another of Grint’s “Harry Potter” costars Bill Nighy, who played Rufus Scrimgeour in “The Deathly Hallows – Part 1.”

In 2015, Grint played Jonny in ‘Moonwalkers.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: In his most recent movie, Grint appeared in this comedy-drama alongside Ron Perlman, which follows a couple of guys up to no good trying to stage the moon landing.

In 2009’s ‘Cherrybomb,’ he played Malachy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Summary: Three teenagers have a wild weekend involving getting drunk, taking drugs, and shoplifting. Things quickly go awry. Grint is one of the teenagers, while “Misfits” star Robert Sheehan is another. James Nesbitt also features.

He voiced Josh in 2014’s ‘Postman Pat: The Movie.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 43%

Summary: Grint’s only animated movie on this list (he did do the voiceover dub for “Underdogs,” and “Metegol,” but that was for the UK version only). This kids movie adapted from the TV show of the same name features Stephen Mangan as the titular postman, while Grint plays a character named Josh – pictured above on the left.

In 2012’s ‘Into The White,’ he played Pt. Robert Smith.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Summary: Also known as “Cross of Honour” in some territories, this intriguing WWII movie follows a group of British and German soldiers stuck in a remote cabin together in Norway after an aircraft battle, and deciding to ignore the ongoing war and ally with one another in order to survive the winter.

He played Ben Marshall in ‘Driving Lessons’ in 2006.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

Summary: Grint teamed up with another “Harry Potter” actor outside of the Wizarding World again here, with Julie Walters playing an alcoholic dame who Grint works for during a summer, and grows to be inspired by.

In 2002, he starred in ‘Thunderpants’ as Allen A. Allen.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

Summary: This silly children’s film happens to boast a pretty impressive supporting cast, with Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Paul Giamatti, and Simon Callow all featuring. Oh, and Cornelius Fudge actor Robert Hardy also pops up.

In 2010’s ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1,’ he played Ron Weasley for the seventh time.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

Summary: Interestingly, of all the Potter movies, this has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score. Part one of the final chapter of Harry Potter and pals sees the trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione on the hunt for Horcruxes.

In 2007, he played Ron in ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: “The Order of the Phoenix” was the first Potter movie to be directed by David Yates, who went on to direct the remaining four movies, as well as the first two “Fantastic Beasts” movies and their upcoming sequels.

This one follows a rebellious Harry organising lessons for fellow students after new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher Dolores Umbridge wreaks havoc on Hogwarts.

He starred as Ron Weasley for the very first time in 2001 in ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Summary: The first-ever Potter movie, and the first time we saw young Rupert Grint on screen. We first meet Ron on platform 9 3/4, and soon get to know him better on the Hogwarts Express as he becomes friends with Harry, helping him to thwart Professor Quirrell in this first Potter movie.

In 2009, he played Ron in ‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: Grint has some memorable scenes in this one, which features Ron taking a love potion meant for Harry and then nearly choking to death before his friend saves him. The movie follows Harry finding out what Horcruxes are, and then accompanying Dumbledore on a quest to find the first.

He played Ron for a second time in 2002’s ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: Rupert Grint’s Ron bumps into a lot of troubles in this movie, from a flying Ford Anglia to a howler (a screaming letter) to a colony of acromantula led by Aragog.

He has a key role in this one, and actually goes into the titular Chamber of Secrets with Harry and the fraudulent Gilderoy Lockhart in a bid to stop a legendary monster from closing Hogwarts down.

He again played Ron in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ in 2005.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Summary: The third-highest-rated Potter movie, and therefore Grint’s third-highest-rated movie of his film career so far, is “Goblet of Fire,” which introduces us to Robert Pattinson’s Cedric Diggory and features the dangerous Triwizard Tournament.

Ron and Harry fall out in this movie for a while after Ron becomes jealous of his best friend being selected for said tournament.

In 2004, he reprised his role as Ron for a third time in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Four-time Oscar winner and director of “Gravity” and “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón helmed the third Potter movie, which is probably the most complex of the lot.

Harry gets embroiled in a hunt for the believed-to-be-dead Peter Pettigrew, leading him to his supposedly-murderous godfather Sirius Black. Time travel is used to save the day, and it all gets a bit confusing at points.

He played Ron Weasley for the last time in 2011’s ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Summary: Fittingly, the highest-rated Potter movie is the last one, “Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” which is also the highest-rated film of Grint’s career.

This climatic movie boasts an impressive score of 96% and deserves it as Harry finally confronts Lord Voldemort in one last duel and we say goodbye to the boy who lived.