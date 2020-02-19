Rush Limbaugh says Trump told him not to apologize for his comments about Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality

caption Pete Buttigieg, left, and Rush Limbaugh, right. source REUTERS/Eric Thayer; REUTERS/Leah Millis

Conservative talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh says President Donald Trump told him not to apologize for his disparaging comments about Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband on stage.

Limbaugh said on his radio show on Monday that Trump called him ahead of a medical procedure to talk about what he said about Buttigieg, according to audio obtained by Media Matters.

“He said ‘Rush, I just got to tell you something. Never apologize, don’t ever,’ and I said, ‘For what?'” Limbaugh recalled, saying he had no idea that his comments about Buttigieg had caused controversy.

Limbaugh, who announced he has advanced lung cancer earlier this month, spoke out about Buttigieg while dismissing the Democratic Party’s chance of beating Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do,” Limbaugh said. “Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, ram it down Trump’s throat, and beat him in the general election. Really. Having fun envisioning that.”

Buttigieg later brushed off the comments, saying he wasn’t going to take “Lectures on family values” from Limbaugh, who has been married four times and divorced three.

“I love my husband, I’m faithful to my husband, on stage we usually just go for a hug,” Buttigieg said Sunday. “I love him very much. I’m not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”